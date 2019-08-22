Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band Announces Fall Tour

2019 BMA Award Nominees The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band, the greatest country-blues band in the world, have announced the next leg of the Poor Until Payday tour. They are led by Reverend Peyton, who most consider to be the premier finger picker playing today. He has earned a reputation as both a singularly compelling performer and a persuasive evangelist for the rootsy country blues styles that captured his imagination early in life and inspired him and his band to make pilgrimages to Clarksdale, Mississippi to study under such blues masters as T-Model Ford, Robert Belfour and David "Honeyboy" Edwards.

Like The White Stripes and The Black Keys, this energized band is able to translate the spirit of those seminal masters into the 21st century to an eclectic and rabid fan base. American Blues Scene recently had him on their cover and declared, "Like the Rolling Stones in the 60's, Reverend Peyton is bringing young music fans back to the blues."

The bands new CD Poor Until Payday was released on Thirty Tigers and debuted at #1 on iTunes and #4 on the Billboard Blues Charts. Featuring the focus tracks "Poor Until Payday", "Dirty Swerve", and "You Can't Steal My Shine" Reverend Peyton uses vintage recording techniques and vintage gear to create a sound that is minimal to the point of sounding monumental. Poor Until Payday is a bluesy ode to the blue collar, working class and it delivers in spades.

The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band Poor Until Payday Tour:

Aug 17 Cumberland Wild Festival. Cumberland, BC

Aug 22 Whispering Beard Folk Festival. Cincinnati, OH

Aug 23 Bean Blossom Blues Fest. Morgantown, IN

Aug 24 Woodward Theatre. Owensboro, KY

Aug 30 Black Prairie Blues Festival. West Point, MS

Aug 31 Smith's Olde Bar. Atlanta, GA

Sep 1 Muddy Roots Festival. Cookeville, TN

Sep 7 Levitt Pavilion Dayton. Dayton, OH

Sep 18 The Ark. Ann Arbor, MI

Sep 19 The Kent Stage. Kent, OH

Sep 26 Blue Lion. Fort Smith, AR

Sep 27 Mercury Lounge. Tulsa, OK

Sep 28 Blueberry Hill Duck Room. St. Louis, MO

Oct 12 Bukka White Blues Fest. Aberdeen, MS

Oct 17 191 Toole. Tucson, AZ

Oct 18 Crescent Ballroom. Phoenix, AZ

Oct 19 The Casbah. San Diego, CA

Oct 20 Saint Rocke. Hermosa Beach, CA

Oct 21 Campus JAX. Newport Beach, CA

Oct 23 Bottom Of The Hill. San Francisco, CA

Oct 24 Goldfield Trading Post. Sacramento, CA

Oct 26 Volcanic Theatre. Bend OR

Oct 27 Tractor Tavern. Seattle, WA

Oct 28 Dante's. Portland, OR

Oct 29 Neurolux. Boise, ID





