Retro Color Release Debut Album ARCADIAN

Pop-rock duo Retro Color is excited to release their debut album Arcadian, out now via Hitman Records. Influenced by simple hooks and energetic beats, the band has created a collection of songs that will surely resonate with fans of Panic! At The Disco, Fall Out Boy, and All Time Low. Arcadian is now available at retrocolorband.com/orderarcadian

With Arcadian, Retro Color is aiming to inspire their fans to just be themselves. The band recently shared,"In late 2018, early 2019, we have been going through a lot of changes. After some mental struggles, we have decided to take control of our feelings and what others think about us. We want everyone that listens to Arcadian to feel okay to be the person that they are. We encourage weirdos, we encourage outcasts, and everyone in between. We wear makeup, and sometimes outrageous outfits, on stage to influence our fans to feel okay with themselves regardless of how ridiculous it may feel at first."

Track Listing

1. +Start+

2. FREE

3. Nineteen

4. You'll Be Okay

5. Give You What You Need

6. Say My Name

7. Living My Life

8. Game Over

9. Life Hurts Sometimes

Retro Color is Ethan Kregel (Vocals, Bass, Guitar) and Jeremy Kregel (Drums)

