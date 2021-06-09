Rest For The Wicked Debut 'Bones' Single

Introducing Rest For The Wicked-the brand new collaborative project from Ben Townsend (aka Ivan Ooze) and experimental producer Tasker. Marrying the raw indie energy of Glass Animals and MGMT, the fluidity of Still Woozy, and an elusive rebel edge to create something completely their own, the Aussie duo have officially arrived. Released via EMI Music Australia / Universal, their debut offering "Bones" is out now.

Hip Hop meets Indie / Punk Rock, the rapper skater and music-tech nerd rocker join forces. The result is a set of hazy, raw genreless pop songs. Loose and sweet on the surface with a melodic, dark heart. Together, as self-described manic mischief-makers, they plan to build a multi-dimensional world of sonics, colors, and emotions that command attention and will certainly put them on the map internationally. Already garnering attention before ever dropping a studio single or video, Pilerats named them one of '20 Australian artists to watch in 2021'.

"Bones" serves as an introspective examination into the darkest depths of the mind. In just three minutes, the band extend hope beyond the madness by-way-of their lyrics. Their message: don't be afraid of what's coming next, face your fears head on to heal and grow. The track begins with a slow build of somber guitars and chilling synths as Ben Townsend croons on the chorus, "You don't see the world behind my eyes, you don't see the things that come alive." It quickly breaks into an undeniably wicked groove that defies any attempt to be boxed into a singular genre.

"'Bones' was written when I was in an excruciatingly hollow state of depression. The song is about my feelings of being scared to cross over to the other side, the anxieties and unknowingness of death," Ben Townsend explains, elaborating on the story behind the track, "We never know how another views life. It's incredibly important we stick together to find solutions so we can all see our futures. I'm much better now. I hope this song brings you comfort when you feel alone. Time will mend."

For anyone who has ever felt alone or imprisoned by their thoughts, you've found your people. "It's okay to not know who you are. It's okay to not know what you're doing or where you're going. It's okay to f up and forgive. There's nothing wrong with laughing through the misery and crying when filled with joy. Life's a strange and wondrous mystery," says Tasker. "Sometimes the best method of madness is to give in to the overwhelming feeling of fear you feel and mold it into something undeniably greater than yourself," adds Ben Townsend.

Ben Townsend, under the moniker Ivan Ooze, built a cult following through tours with Wu-Tang Clan, Ice Cube, Azealia Banks, and Peking Duk, as well as his own sold out shows throughout Australia. He garnered a devoted audience for his infamous live show that would include everything from backflips, freestyles, and stage dives, and for developing real connections with his fans via social media.

Tasker is a prolific songwriter and producer with cuts for artists across a variety of genres including G Flip, Alison Wonderland, and Tia Gostelow, plus official remixes for Hayden James, and DMA's. With his various roles in a number of touring projects he has supported 5SOS, Sticky Fingers, Wavves, and more.

Listen here:

Photo Credit: James Hornsby