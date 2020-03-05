Reservoir Partners With One Riot; Announces The Secret Sisters As First Signing

Reservoir announces a new partnership with Nashville-based boutique music publisher One Riot, the first and only contemporary publisher dedicated to the Americana and Roots genres, in which the two companies will join forces to sign, develop, and look after the catalogs of songwriters. Together, Reservoir and One Riot announce Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter duo The Secret Sisters as the first signing to this new joint venture. The deal includes future titles written by the sibling team, including their new album Saturn Return, produced by multi-Grammy Award-winner Brandi Carlile.



Born Laura and Lydia Rogers, The Secret Sisters hail from the renowned music hub of Muscle Shoals, Alabama. The duo's fourth studio album, Saturn Return, debuted last week to rave reviews, with The New York Times praising its "glorious close-harmony Americana," and Entertainment Weekly dubbing it "their finest album yet." Led by singles "Cabin" and "Hold You Dear," Saturn Return is the follow-up to their 2017 LP You Don't Own Me Anymore, which was also co-produced by Carlile and earned the pair their first Grammy nomination for Best Folk Album. Latest single "Hand Over My Heart" is currently receiving radio play on AMA and Non-Comm stations.



"We are very excited to have signed our very first publishing deal as songwriters and to be joining the One Riot family. It's been our desire to take our songwriting to the next level and we can't wait to see what this partnership will inspire in us," said The Secret Sisters. "Grateful for a team of good folks who believe in us!"



"One Riot was established to focus on the music that we hold closest to our hearts; music that embodies honesty and authenticity," said Founder Amy Patton. "That is the legacy of many of the incredible artists in this genre and is the core of what we hope to cultivate within our community of songwriters. We couldn't think of a better way to launch than with The Secret Sisters, who embody everything we love about this genre, as the first signing along with Reservoir, who shared our vision right out of the gate."



"Reservoir's expertise in creative, administration, and synch coupled with One Riot's passion for the music and songwriters in this space is a winning combination," adds Reservoir EVP, Creative John Ozier. "Americana music spans a broad spectrum of styles including folk, country, blues, roots, gospel, soul, rock, and more, but one thing it all has in common is that it is song-driven music. The genre is often underserved due to the ambiguity of its definition, but it is our privilege to work alongside One Riot to amplify and celebrate the amazing musicians in this space, starting with The Secret Sisters."



One Riot is headquartered out of Reservoir's Nashville office and has creative offices in Los Angeles and New York.





