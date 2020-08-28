The single also features Davido and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

René LaVice remixes Snakehips & Jess Glynne's single 'Lie For You' The single also features Davido and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

The René LaVice remix of 'Lie For You' sees the Toronto-born artist leave his trademark smooth drum & bass sound on the track, skilfully weaving the breaks around the vocals of Jess Glynne, Davido and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

A Canadian DJ, producer and vocalist, René LaVice is best known for his remixes of high-profile dance acts, including Nero, Wilkinson, Rudimental and A-Trak. He has also supported The Prodigy, hosted BBC Radio 1's flagship drum & bass show since 2017 and kicked off the new decade by collaborating with the likes of Benny L, Danny Byrd and Jess Young.

Stay tuned for further singles coming from the 'Lie For You' remix package.

Stream the remix HERE.



