Reina Del Cid Announces US Tour Dates

Celebrated Minneapolis singer/songwriter Reina Del Cid has released "Bernadette," the first song from her new album MORSE CODE out October 4. Reina Del Cid's storytelling prowess shines on the song, which appears to feature a visitor from the artist's past. "It feels like I lost a friend, I find myself wondering, will she haunt my home again, oh my Bernadette."

Listen to "Bernadette" below!

Reina Del Cid notes that she was finishing up the album and the melody for "Bernadette" came to her and wouldn't leave her alone. "It was almost like a ghost named Bernadette was tapping me on the shoulder and demanding that her story be told. So I booked an extra day in the studio, brough the band back in, and we recorded this one on the fly with no rehearsals."

Reina Del Cid is currently on tour abroad and heads back to the US in September for shows. The Minnesota dates are part of Caravan Du Nord, a traveling showcase of Minnesota musicians sponsored by Minnesota Public Radio/The Current. A full list of shows is below.

MORSE CODE was recorded at The Library recording studio in Minneaplis with frequent collaborator Toni Lindgren (guitar), Andy Mark (bass), Nate Babbs (drums) and Matt Patrick (organ), who also serves as producer. Reina Del Cid has amassed a devoted and engaged fanbase with her Youtube channel, Sunday Mornings with Reina Del Cid, which began in 2017. She has amassed over 30 million views and over 127,000 subscribers. Fans eagerly await her posts on Sunday mornings, which range from folk standards to obscure tracks to originals. Those fans turn out to catch her live as well as she performs in the US and abroad. A full list of tour dates is below, and additional shows will be announced soon.

Long before she adopted the moniker Reina del Cid and developed a music career online, Rachelle Cordova was a quiet bookish kid from Fargo, ND. In the summers she tended sugar beet crops with her dad, writing down lyrics and poems in a notebook on the long drives out to beet fields scattereed across North Dakota and Minnesota. As an honors student at University of Minnesota, she met Toni Lindgren, a skilled guitarist from Fond du lac, WI, and the two formed a musical bond that has spanned eight years, four studio albums, countless tours, and over a hundred Sunday Mornings videos.

Tracklist:

1. Goodbye Butterfly

2. Bernadette

3. Sister Don't Cry

4. Morse Code

5. Come Back Over

6. No. 19

7. Common Man

8. Mile in Your Shoes

9. Rubik's Cube

10. All Time Low

11. Blue Sky Armageddon

12. Hold Me Before I'm

Tour Dates:

8/21: Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club

8/22: Glasgow, UK - Stereo Cafe Bar

8/23: Belfast, UK - The Menagerie

8/24: Dublin, Ireland - The Workman's Club

9/20: Duluth, MN - Prove Gallery

9/27: Rhinelander, WI - Project North Festival

10/4: Minneapolis, MN - Cedar

10/5: Austin, MN - Paramount Theatre

10/11:Fairbault, MN - Shattuck-St. Mary's School

10/12:Detroit Lakes, MN - Historic Holmes Theatre

10/18:Red Wing, MN - Sheldon Theatre

11/16:Chicago, IL - Bourbon on Division

11/17:Louisville, KY - Odeon

11/19:Huntington, WV - Black Sheep Stage

11/20:Harrisonburg, VA - Clementine

11/21:Washington, DC - Pie Shop

11/22: Philadelphia, PA - The Locks at Sona

11/23: New York, NY - Rockwood Music Hall

11/24: Cambridge, MA - The Middle East

11/26: Montreal - Escogriffe

11/27: Ottawa - Rainbow Bistro

11/28: Toronto - Lula Lounge

11/29: Lake Orion, MI - 20 Front Street

11/30: Holland, MI - Park Theatre

12/1: Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Reina Del Cid





