Regina Musician Michael Harmel Debuts New Solo Project With Single 'THIS LIFE'

Regina musician Michael Harmel debuts his solo singer-songwriter project, Dearest Henry, with a new single and video 'This Life' out now on all digital streaming platforms.

The name Dearest Henry is an homage to Michael's grandad, who was also a musician, and used to play music for him at a young age. This inspired Michael to explore all types of musical genres and ultimately led to him learning to play the guitar.

The debut single 'This Life' is a personal account of loved ones lost. After the passing of his father in 2021, Michael felt it was the right song to release as his first Dearest Henry single.

"After losing my father I took some time away from music to reflect and focus on family," said Michael. "As I find music can be healing it was important for me to return to songwriting and the creative process. I hope that sharing some of my more personal songs such as 'This Life' will resonate with others who have also experienced loss."

Having written over 200 songs, Michael has extensive experience and talent for songwriting, and many of his songs have been recorded for commercial release. Michael is also the main songwriter and lead vocalist of the band, Government Town.

Along with releasing new music under Dearest Henry, Michael also has a growing catalogue of songs to offer artists and creative producers. Michael also regularly collaborates with other musicians to write and record songs.

'This Life' is available now on Spotify, Apple Music/iTunes, and other digital retailers and streaming services worldwide. For more information, please visit dearesthenrymusic.ca.

Photo Credit: Chris Graham