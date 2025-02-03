Reggae Icons Inner Circle Honor Rohan Marley and Ky-Mani Marley 

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Bad Boys of Reggae Inner Circle are celebrating, spreading awareness and promoting the reggae music industry throughout the month of February.

Part of the celebration is honoring Rohan Marley and Ky-Mani Marley. In addition, Reggae Ambassadors Third World and Kumar Fyah will be performing at one of the upcoming events.

(Bad Boys of Reggae) Inner Circle, Rohan Marley, Ky-Mani Marley, Third World including Kumar Fyah and Jamaica's Consul General, R. Oliver Mair were at the kickoff event at Circle House Studios on January 29. Complimentary light bites will be provided by Golden Krust. Beverages will be provided by J.F. Haden's Craft Liqueurs founded by Maurkice Pouncey and Mike Pouncey.

“We feel reggae is looking for the essence of its spiritual and cultural ethnicity. We want to keep the universal message of love and reach people from the heart. I want to bring back the essence. Let's Make Reggae Irie Again,” said Ian Lewis, founder of Inner Circle.

Reggae Month South Florida is back again this year. Inner Circle is supporting several events taking place that will highlight Jamaican artists, business and entrepreneurs in Fort Lauderdale, Miramar, Plantation, North Miami and Davie. The below events will be announced on January 29. Reggae Month was first celebrated in Jamaica in 2008 by JaRIA.

Reggae Month South Florida Schedule of Free Events:

Sunday, February 9th: Reggae Month Event doors open at 6 pm, free entry with RSVP until 8pm: Live music by Visions Band and Special Guests. 21 and over. Address: Blue Martini (2432 E Sunrise Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304).

Saturday, February 15th: Rastafari Day and Drum Circle from 4pm to 10 pm. Performing live is Big Yout, Papa Michigan, Anthont B, Ras Mista Fiyah, Twiggi and more. Admission is free. Address: The NoMi Village (12351 Northwest 7th Avenue, North Miami)

Sunday, February 16th: Reggae Month Event at Kekoon from 5pm to 11:30 pm: Live music by legends, good vibes and irie times. Admission is free. Address: Kekoon Restaurant and Lounge (15531 Sheridan Street, Davie)

Friday, February 21st: Reggae Jam (Friday Night Sound Waves) from 7 pm to 9:30 pm. Joins us for a night of chill vibes and groovy tunes with performances by Third World, Kumar Fyre and more. Admission is free. Address: The Loop on Fort Lauderdale Beach (3000 East Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale.)

Friday, February 22nd: Family Fun Day from 9 am to 5pm: Get ready for a jammin' day filled with reggae vibes and family fun. Admission is free. Address: The Loop on Fort Lauderdale Beach (3000 East Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale.)

Sunday, February 23rd: Praise on the Green Gospel Extravaganza from 4pm to 8pm. Join us for a day of praising by gospel reggae stars singing live music on the green. Admission is free. Address: Shirley Branca Park (6900 Miramar Parkway, Miramar).

Sound, Stage & Lighting for several Reggae Month events is being provided by Bigg Zound.

Inner Circle, the Grammy Award winning reggae band is world renowned for the Bad Boys movie theme song Bad Boys and Sweat. South Florida residents and brothers Ian Lewis and Roger Lewis founded Inner Circle. The band is celebrating 56 years of playing reggae music together and is a token of love and longevity within the industry. The Bad Boys of Reggae Inner Circle are dropping a new album “Reality” in 2025.

