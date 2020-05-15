Re.decay Shares 'Sun In The Morning (feat. ADH, Mawcom X, Sedric Perry)' Video

Noteworthy Hip Hop duo Re.decay have created the surreal music video from debut single, 'Sun In The Morning (feat. ADH, Mawcom X, Sedric Perry)' via SPRINGSTOFF.

The music video was premiered via Beats Per Minute and was added to TRACE TV's playlist. The single is lifted from their upcoming EP, Down Long Enough which will be released on 19 June. The mastering engineer for the single was Mat Leffler-Schulman of Mobtown Studios (Ice Cube, Future Islands, Jon Baptiste). Re.decay is comprised of Owen Ross and Emanuel Bender, both established musicians within their own right. Owen Ross has performed as both a solo artist (being featured in Huffington Post) as well as within the band, Re-Up which opened for big names such as The Roots, Big Boi, Gym Class Heroes, OK Go!, Biz Markie and Afroman. He currently works with a wide range of up and coming artists. Emanuel Bender has a decent rap sheet from his work as a producer with artists such as Alle Farben, Dillistone, Moli, Fhat and others. He has also worked on several International TV ads (BMW, AUDI and TOYOTA), created music for feature films, and released several successful unofficial remixes, including ones for Awolnation and Monsters and Men. As a result, the producer has received over 1.6 million plays across streaming platforms and reached Hypemachine #1 placings multiple times.

Re.decay reveal a little more about the magic that went into creating the music video, "Sun In The Morning was filmed and conceived by Alex Forge, a wildly talented French film maker. Sedric shot his part in Owen's studio in Berlin while ADH and Mawcom X filmed their parts in NYC and Accra respectively. Then Alex edited it in Spain and uploaded it over a full day on WiFi that was struggling with the number of quarantined people on it. Like all of our endeavours it involved an international group of creative people overcoming obstacles to make something great."

Both Ross and Bender are currently based in Berlin. While Bender was raised there, Ross is originally from New York and lived in London for five years at a young age. Re.decay claim that both New York and Berlin played a huge role in their creativity attributing living in places with such a vast and diverse population of artists as invaluable in expanding their minds and helping hone their crafts. The two bring a wide range of musical knowledge to the table, with Ross' mother having a career in opera singing and his father introducing him to classic rock during his teenage years. Bender, on the other hand, studied Film-Music Composition at Jazz&Pop ArtEZ, did several producing workshops and chose to learn multiple Instruments including Violin, Piano, Guitar and Drums.

Re.decay join multiple genres and influences into a coherent new style. Their influences reflect this, citing the likes of J Dilla, Apollo Brown, Prefuse 73, Madlib, DJ Premier and Pete Rock as direct inspiration with less direct aspects of Jimi Hendrix, A-Wa, The Staples Singers, Nina Simone and Oneohtrix Point Never. Their own work brings to mind collaborations in the likes of Marvin Gaye meets Dam Funk and Snoop Dog.

'Sun In The Morning (feat. ADH, Mawcom X, Sedric Perry)' takes its own smooth production style and plays with it in visuals. The surreal editing of the video plays respectful homage to the 90's in the same way the vocals of the track do, without allowing it to overpower the end product. A playful use of colours, light and sunburst effects encompasses Alex Forge's signature style of parallel, alternate and overlapping realities, proving his collaboration with Re.decay to be worth taking note of.









