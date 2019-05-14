Recording Artist Zaz On Tour In North America

ZAZ has been compared to the likes of Edith Piaf, Yves Montand and Ella Fitzgerald and her signature voice is celebrated all over the world. Since the start of her career in 2010 with the seminal hit "Je veux" ZAZ has won a multitude of awards, including French and German Grammys, and has sold in excess of four million records internationally, with Gold status or higher in twelve countries.



She has performed over 500 shows across five continents, relentlessly proving that music transcends borders. An artist of global resonance, her last album, Paris, saw her collaborate with the likes of Quincy Jones, Charles Aznavour and Pablo Alborán. Quincy Jones has noted that ZAZ "has real blues roots in her voice that you'd swear came straight out of the ghetto!"



ZAZ recently released Effet Miroir [translation: Mirror Effect], a studio album comprised entirely of original songs. Combining elements of chanson, South American guitars, pop, salsa and rock, Effet Miroir is an album of hope that is testament to the beliefs of ZAZ, an internationally celebrated artist.





US TOUR DATES:



10/4 @ Lincoln Theatre - Washington, DC - Tickets

10/5 @ Emerson Colonial Theatre - Boston, MA - Tickets

10/6 @ Beacon Theatre - New York, NY - Tickets

10/9 @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Toronto, ON - Tickets

10/10 @ Athenaeum Theatre - Chicago, IL - Tickets

10/12 @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel - Los Angeles, CA - Tickets

10/13 @ Fox Theater - Oakland, CA - Tickets



Local Pre-sale on Thursday, May 16th - 10am to 10pm

Password: franco



Public-On sale Friday, May 17th at 10am

TICKETS





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You