Recording Academy, Warner Records Reveal 2020 GrammyÂ Nominees Album Track Listing

The Recording Academy®'s GRAMMY Recordings® and Warner Records have revealed the powerful track listing for the 2020 GRAMMY® Nominees album. Set for release on Jan. 17 in stores and via digital retailers, the latest installment of the best-selling series - now in its 26th year - features a diverse collection of the year's most impactful GRAMMY-nominated music. A portion of album proceeds will benefit the year-round work of the GRAMMY Museum® and MusiCares®- two charitable organizations founded by the Recording Academy that focus on music education programs and critical assistance for music people in need.

"We're thrilled to band together with Warner Records to release a powerful, unifying blend of music that contributed to the world's soundtrack to 2019," said Deborah Dugan, President/CEO of the Recording Academy. "The album puts forth the tremendous opportunity to support to the GRAMMY Museum and MusiCares, and we can't wait to share this remarkable compilation with music fans worldwide!"

"All of us at Warner Records are proud to join forces with the Recording Academy for the 2020 GRAMMY Nominees album," said Tom Corson, co-chairman & COO, Warner Records. "The groundbreaking and diverse range of artists and songs featured on this latest collection are further testament to the incredible year we've had in music."

Music fans can log on to 2020GRAMMYAlbum.com to pre-order the album and enter for a chance to win a trip for two to the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards® on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.

Music's Biggest Night® will be broadcast live on the CBS Television Network at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

*No purchase necessary to enter or win. Visit 2020GRAMMYalbum.com or cbs.com/GRAMMYs for details and eligibility requirements.

2020 GRAMMY Nominees Album Track List

1.

BILLIE EILISH

"bad guy"

Record Of The Year

Album Of The Year

Best Pop Vocal Album

2.

ARIANA GRANDE

"7 rings"

Record Of The Year

Album Of The Year

Best Pop Vocal Album

3.

LIL NAS X FEAT. BILLY RAY CYRUS

"Old Town Road (Remix)"

Record Of The Year

Album Of The Year

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

4.

LIZZO

"Truth Hurts"

Record Of The Year

Album Of The Year

5.

KHALID

"Talk"

Record Of The Year

6.

H.E.R.

"Hard Place"

Record Of The Year

Album Of The Year

7.

SHAWN MENDES & CAMILA CABELLO

"Señorita"

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

8.

ARIANA GRANDE & SOCIAL HOUSE

"boyfriend"

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

9.

N*E*R*D SHEERAN & JUSTIN BIEBER

"I Don't Care"

Best Pop Vocal Album

10.

POST MALONE & SWAE LEE

"Sunflower"

Record Of The Year

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

11.

TAYLOR SWIFT

"Lover"

Best Pop Vocal Album

12.

JONAS BROTHERS

"Sucker"

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

13.

VAMPIRE WEEKEND

"Harmony Hall"

Album Of The Year

14.

BON IVER

"Hey, Ma"

Record Of the Year

Album Of the Year

15.

BEYONCÉ

"SPIRIT" (From Disney's The Lion King)

Best Pop Vocal Album

16.

LANA DEL REY

"Norman F***ing Rockwell"

Album Of The Year

17.

LITTLE BIG TOWN

"The Daughters"

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

18.

DAN + SHAY

"Speechless"

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

19.

MAREN MORRIS FEAT. BRANDI CARLILE

"Common"

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

20.

BROTHERS OSBORNE

"I Don't Remember Me (Before You)"

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

21.

BROOKS & DUNN WITH LUKE COMBS

"Brand New Man"

Best Country Duo/Group Performance





