Reckling Announces New EP & Shares 'In My Hair' Single

The new EP will be released in August.

Jul. 6, 2022  

Los Angeles punk-leaning four-piece Reckling (led by Kelsey Reckling) is back with the announcement of their forthcoming EP, Human Nature. The new project is introduced with the release of its first single, "In My Hair," released alongside an accompanying music video directed by Ambar Navarro.

Following their raw and scuzzy self-titled debut release in 2018, Reckling went into an actual recording studio this time around to record their still raw, but louder and more energetic EP Human Nature. The goal was to showcase how the band's sound has evolved since their 2018 release, and to more accurately reflect how they sound during their live shows.

Released on 7" vinyl from independent label Wink and Spit Records, the digital release additionally includes a husky and raucous Bad Brains cover.

Human Nature was recorded, engineered, and mixed by Danny Nogueiras in his Los Angeles based Balboa Recording Studio, and it was mastered by Joey Oaxaca of Oaxaca Records.

Watch the new music video here:



