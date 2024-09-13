Reckless Kelly Releases New Album THE LAST FRONTIER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In an era where Americana often straddles the line between innovation and tradition, The Last Frontier, Reckless Kelly's newest album, unapologetically pushes the boundaries of both. Released today, this 11-song collection not only marks the band's first studio effort in four years but also stands as one of the finest albums of their storied career. As a band celebrated for their high-energy live performances and meticulous attention to songwriting, The Last Frontier blends grit, heart, and impeccable musicianship, reminding fans why Reckless Kelly continues to reign as Americana icons.

The debut single, "Keep Lookin' Down The Road," has already stormed the charts, climbing to the Top 5 in Texas and Top 15 on the Americana chart. It's a blistering anthem that captures the essence of the band's journey-a sound that roars like a well-worn pick-up on a desolate highway, while offering moments of reflection you can only find on a long road-trip, urging listeners to keep moving forward no matter the challenges. With its infectious groove and frontman Willy Braun's unmistakable gravelly voice, the track feels like drinking a beer with a familiar friend.

The sheer depth of The Last Frontier continues in the tracks that go beyond the singles. "Fired Up, Ready to Go" is an adrenaline-fueled showcase of the band's roots-rock prowess. With a swaggering rhythm section, razor-sharp guitar work, and lyrics that sizzle, it's a bold reminder of why this band is so beloved.

Fans will be clamouring for t-shirts emblasoned with the lyrics from "Misserable City" and "Romantic Disaster" two classic Reckless Kelly gems from the album. The rollicking tracks feature Cody Braun's signiature harmonies and fiddle, with a screaming guitar solos. Another standout is the gorgeous "Dance to the Beat of My Drum," a love song for century, a wish for "forever."

And let's not forget the evocative title track duet, "The Last Frontier," which pairs Willy Braun with Kelly Willis. Their voices intertwine with the kind of sincerity and grit that only they could deliver. This song feels like a goodbye letter wrapped in an aching glance at the horizon.

At the heart of The Last Frontier is the band's ability to seamlessly balance collaboration and individuality. The contributions of Bukka Allen on keys and Jonathan Tyler on guitar are crucial, and Kelley Mickwee's harmony vocals, create a sonic tapestry that magnifies the project. The chemistry between the band members-Willy and Cody Braun, Jay Nazz, Joe Miller, and Geoff Queen-feels more locked-in than ever, their nearly three-decade journey evident in every riff, every lyric.

Critically, The Last Frontier is more than just an album-it's a statement of endurance, passion, and evolution. As the band prepares to step back from traditional touring at the end of 2025, this record feels like the culmination of all their experiences, both on and off the road. Willy Braun has described this record as "one of the best things we've ever done," and after listening, it's hard to disagree.

In an industry that often values the next big thing over long-term artistry, The Last Frontier is proof that Reckless Kelly still has a lot to say-and even more to play. This isn't just one of the best albums of 2024; it's one of the best albums of their impressive career. Longtime fans and newcomers alike are in for a ride. Reckless Kelly, with The Last Frontier, is more than fired up-they're ready to go, and they're not looking back.

Comments