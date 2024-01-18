Reba to Perform National Anthem At Super Bowl LVIII

Reba McEntire is slated to perform the national anthem for Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, which was announced today on CBS Mornings. The Super Bowl will take place at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11 and will air on CBS.

The performance will mark a full circle moment for Reba, who was discovered 50 years ago at the 1974 National Finals Rodeo in Oklahoma when she sang the national anthem, launching her iconic career.

"I'm honored to be part of something as big and historic as the Super Bowl coming to Las Vegas for the first time," Reba said. "2024 marks 50 years since I was discovered singing the National Anthem at the National Finals Rodeo, and I can't think of a better way to celebrate that anniversary."

Along with Reba, pre-game talent for the Super Bowl includes Post Malone and Andra Day with Usher performing at half time.

Reba recently wrapped her role as coach on Season 24 of NBC's The Voice and is set to return for Season 25. Her New York Times best-selling book Not That Fancy is available now.

About Reba McEntire

Multi-media entertainment mogul Reba McEntire has become a household name through a successful career that includes music, television, film, theater, retail and hospitality. The Country Music Hall of Fame and Hollywood Bowl member has more than 50 award wins under her belt, earning honors from the ACM Awards, American Music Awards, People's Choice Awards, CMA Awards, GRAMMY Awards and GMA Dove Awards.

Reba was also a 2018 Kennedy Center Honors recipient, in addition to multiple philanthropic and leadership honors. Reba has celebrated unprecedented success including 35 career No.1 singles and more than 58 million albums sold worldwide. Reba earned her 60th Top 10 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, extending her record for the most Top 10 hits among female artists.

Reba's Top 10 success spans five straight decades, landing her in the singular group with only George Jones, Willie Nelson, and Dolly Parton who have the same achievement. The Oklahoma native and Golden Globe nominated actress has multiple movie credits to her name, a critically-acclaimed lead role on Broadway in Irving Berlin's Annie Get Your Gun, and starred in the 6-season television sitcom Reba.

Reba has also proven to be a savvy entrepreneur, with longstanding brand partnerships including her Dillard's clothing line and western footwear collection REBA by Justin. She has even added restauranteur to the list with Reba's Place, a restaurant, bar, retail and entertainment venue in Atoka, Oklahoma.

