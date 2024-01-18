Reba to Perform National Anthem At Super Bowl LVIII

The Super Bowl will take place at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11 and will air on CBS.

By: Jan. 18, 2024

POPULAR

Album Review: Willy Wonka Wuns Wild On The New Movie Soundtrack WONKA Photo 1 Wonka Wecord Weally Wonderful
Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It Photo 2 Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It
Totally Tubular Festival to Debut Summer 2024: Everything to Know About the 80's New Wave Photo 3 Totally Tubular Festival to Debut Summer 2024
Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Emmy Win Photo 4 Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Emmy Win

Reba to Perform National Anthem At Super Bowl LVIII

Reba McEntire is slated to perform the national anthem for Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, which was announced today on CBS Mornings. The Super Bowl will take place at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Feb. 11 and will air on CBS.

The performance will mark a full circle moment for Reba, who was discovered 50 years ago at the 1974 National Finals Rodeo in Oklahoma when she sang the national anthem, launching her iconic career.

"I'm honored to be part of something as big and historic as the Super Bowl coming to Las Vegas for the first time," Reba said. "2024 marks 50 years since I was discovered singing the National Anthem at the National Finals Rodeo, and I can't think of a better way to celebrate that anniversary."

Along with Reba, pre-game talent for the Super Bowl includes Post Malone and Andra Day with Usher performing at half time.

Reba recently wrapped her role as coach on Season 24 of NBC's The Voice and is set to return for Season 25. Her New York Times best-selling book Not That Fancy is available now

About Reba McEntire

Multi-media entertainment mogul Reba McEntire has become a household name through a successful career that includes music, television, film, theater, retail and hospitality. The Country Music Hall of Fame and Hollywood Bowl member has more than 50 award wins under her belt, earning honors from the ACM Awards, American Music Awards, People's Choice Awards, CMA Awards, GRAMMY Awards and GMA Dove Awards.

Reba was also a 2018 Kennedy Center Honors recipient, in addition to multiple philanthropic and leadership honors. Reba has celebrated unprecedented success including 35 career No.1 singles and more than 58 million albums sold worldwide. Reba earned her 60th Top 10 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, extending her record for the most Top 10 hits among female artists.

Reba's Top 10 success spans five straight decades, landing her in the singular group with only George Jones, Willie Nelson, and Dolly Parton who have the same achievement. The Oklahoma native and Golden Globe nominated actress has multiple movie credits to her name, a critically-acclaimed lead role on Broadway in Irving Berlin's Annie Get Your Gun, and starred in the 6-season television sitcom Reba.

Reba has also proven to be a savvy entrepreneur, with longstanding brand partnerships including her Dillard's clothing line and western footwear collection REBA by Justin. She has even added restauranteur to the list with Reba's Place, a restaurant, bar, retail and entertainment venue in Atoka, Oklahoma.

Reba is serving as a coach on Seasons 24 and 25 of NBC's The Voice. Her new book Not That Fancy landed on the New York Times bestseller list.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Kendra & The Bunnies Releases New Heartbreak Album WITH THE POLITICS OF KENDRA Photo
Kendra & The Bunnies Releases New Heartbreak Album WITH THE POLITICS OF KENDRA

Kendra & the Bunnies releases new heartbreak album 'with the Politics of Kendra' featuring 7 tracks. The album has over 136K streams on Spotify and includes the hit single 'Easy Reader.' Kendra's previous EP 'of all time' was inspired by a traumatic experience.

2
Teejay to Drop Debut EP in February Photo
Teejay to Drop Debut EP in February

The 9-track EP, co-executive produced by diamond-selling musical legend Shaggy along with Sharon Burke and Steve Carless, is available now for pre-order. This announcement follows his recent digital cover story with Billboard. The 29-year-old Jamaican artist holds the torch for 'the future of dancehall' in the music platform's Genre Now issue.

3
Son Rompe Pera, The Marimba-Punks From Naucalpan, To Play Coachella 2024 Photo
Son Rompe Pera, The Marimba-Punks From Naucalpan, To Play Coachella 2024

Son Rompe Pera, born and raised in Naucalpan (the outskirts of Mexico City), essentially started when their father, Batuco, who taught them marimba, would drag them to play at weddings, quinceañeras, and birthday parties. They ended up rejecting the marimba altogether (an un-cool instrument), leaning heavily into punk.

4
VR SEX (feat. Mem. Drab Majesty) Announce New Album Hard Copy Photo
VR SEX (feat. Mem. Drab Majesty) Announce New Album 'Hard Copy'

Hard Copy is the result– 10 tracks of sneering psychedelic punk streaked with Chrome-damaged freak-outs and snotty power pop harmonies chronicling sex doll love affairs and glue-sniffing fatales and is due out via Dais Records. To mark the announcement, the band are sharing the first single from the record 'Real Doll Time'.

More Hot Stories For You

Kendra & The Bunnies Releases New Heartbreak Album WITH THE POLITICS OF KENDRAKendra & The Bunnies Releases New Heartbreak Album WITH THE POLITICS OF KENDRA
Teejay to Drop Debut EP in FebruaryTeejay to Drop Debut EP in February
Son Rompe Pera, The Marimba-Punks From Naucalpan, To Play Coachella 2024Son Rompe Pera, The Marimba-Punks From Naucalpan, To Play Coachella 2024
VR SEX (feat. Mem. Drab Majesty) Announce New Album 'Hard Copy'VR SEX (feat. Mem. Drab Majesty) Announce New Album 'Hard Copy'

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES