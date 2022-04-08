Realizer Shares Hypnotizing Instrumental Track 'Stay The Course'

Nettwerk Music Group is excited to announce the signing of Realizer. The North Carolina-born and New York-based artist, multi-instrumentalist, and producer who delicately captivates sound through blissful six-string respite, relief, and release.

Realizer-a.k.a. Matt C. White-unlocks a contemplative state through a personal patchwork of ambient sonic architecture, folk eloquence, and electric guitar nuance. His latest single "Stay The Course," is the hum of harmonics wraps around nimble fingerpicking delivered into a hypnotizing instrumental trance.

"When I made it, I hadn't recorded a Realizer track in a long time. So, it reminded me to focus and keep doing what I'm doing. Hence, the title "Stay The Course."

For his Nettwerk debut, Realizer will introduce a new body of work he recorded in 2021 in his loft home studio set to be released later this year. "I branched out," he says. "The album isn't just ambient or folky. Sonically, there are individual soft textures that make up a bigger quilt that is the whole record."

The upcoming music follows the previous released Halcyon Days EP, which was recorded when he decamped to Arizona in his buddy Charles Ellsworth's camper van. The resulting EP immediately picked up steam on streaming platforms. "Bathe" amassed 8 million-plus Spotify streams as "Hylo" eclipsed 1 million Spotify streams. 2019's Cross Sectional maintained his momentum followed by 2020's Just A Moment, Illusions, Cambium, and Collide The Scope.

Listen to the new single here: