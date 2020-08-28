Rashmi Rustagi Explores Family Dynamics In The Film Drama, UNBORN
Rashmi Rustagi explores family dynamics in the film drama, Unborn.
Writer/producer Rashmi Rustagi ("Family Party") explores South Asian family dynamics in the upcoming film drama "Unborn." Set in a small town in California and inspired by true events, "Unborn" tells the story of a pregnant mother of two girls, starring Ayushi Chhabra ("Star Trek: Picard"), Sumeet Dang ("NCIS: Los Angeles") and directed by Jaswant Dev Shrestha ("The Treason").
The film is set for release next year.
The film features a unique score from noted composer Saarth Desai, who used traditional Indian instruments like the sitar and the tabla, a traditional Indian drum, along with western instruments to provide an authentic feel for the Indian cultural backdrop.
"It is a family drama and it is about a problem that is plaguing the South Asian community around the world, including in America," Desai said. "South Asian mothers of a girl child are likely to have an abortion of a female fetus because of intense cultural pressure to have a boy."
"Unborn" was written and produced by Rashmi Rustagi for Atlantico Blue Studios, cinematography by Justin Cummings, edited by Jaswant Dev Shresha.