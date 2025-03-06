Rascal Flatts to Release Genre-Blending Collaboration Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Superstar vocal group Rascal Flatts announced their forthcoming collaboration project, LIFE IS A HIGHWAY: REFUELED DUETS, will be releasing June 6th via Big Machine Records, available for preorder/presave HERE.

Featuring nine reimagined beloved Rascal Flatts hits and their latest record-breaking single “I Dare You” with Jonas Brothers, the band recruited an eclectic lineup of guest artists from all walks of life, celebrating the impact and timelessness of the trio’s 25-year-old catalogue. Jason Aldean, Carly Pearce, Blake Shelton, Brandon Lake, Ashley Cooke, Backstreet Boys, Jordan Davis, Lzzy Hale, and Kelly Clarkson are taking the reins, each infusing their individual music styles to create all-new arrangements of timeless hits.

“It was such an honor to create this project with such incredibly talented artists, it’s a pretty indescribable feeling having your colleagues and friends do your songs in such unique ways and knock your socks off with the results,” reflected Gary LeVox. “This album is just another attempt for us to thank our fans for the blessings they’ve given us on this crazy journey the past 25 years, thanks for riding along with us!”

Life Is A Highway: Refueled Duets Album Tracklist:

1. “I Dare You” (with Jonas Brothers)

2. “Fast Cars And Freedom” (with Jason Aldean)

3. “My Wish” (with Carly Pearce)

4. “Mayberry” (with Blake Shelton)

5. “Stand” (with Brandon Lake)

6. “Summer Nights” (with Ashley Cooke)

7. “What Hurts The Most” (with Backstreet Boys)

8. “Yours If You Want It” (with Jordan Davis)

9. “Life Is A Highway” (with Lzzy Hale)

10. “I’m Movin’ On” (with Kelly Clarkson)

The announcement will be celebrated with a return to the iconic group's roots, hitting the stage for a hometown show in Columbus, OH, tonight (3/6) as part of their nearly sold-out LIFE IS A HIGHWAY TOUR. They will continue their tour of the Buckeye State this weekend with stops in Toledo (3/7) and Youngstown (3/8).

LIFE IS A HIGHWAY TOUR Official Dates:

3/6 Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena SOLD OUT

3/7 Toledo, OH - Huntington Center SOLD OUT

3/8 Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre SOLD OUT

3/13 Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena SOLD OUT

3/14 Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena SOLD OUT

3/15 Allentown, PA - PPL Center SOLD OUT

3/20 Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center Propst Arena SOLD OUT

3/21 Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena LOW TICKET WARNING

3/22 Savannah, GA - Enmarket Arena SOLD OUT

3/27 Ft. Worth, TX - Dickies Arena SOLD OUT

3/28 Lafayette, LA - CAJUNDOME SOLD OUT

3/29 Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena LOW TICKET WARNING

4/3 Estero, FL - Hertz Arena SOLD OUT

4/4 Orlando, FL - Kia Center SOLD OUT

4/5 Jacksonville, FL - Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena SOLD OUT

About Rascal Flatts

Hailed as one of the most influential groups in modern country history, Rascal Flatts are a chart-topping trio created by vocalist Gary LeVox, multi-instrumentalist Jay DeMarcus and guitarist Joe Don Rooney. Since their founding in 2000, they’ve cemented their place in music history with genre-crossing hits like breakout hit, “Prayin’ for Daylight,” “Bless The Broken Road,” “What Hurts the Most,” and “Life Is a Highway.” Together the Grand Ole Opry members have racked up 17 No. One hits, over 23.4 million albums sold, 35 million digital downloads, and over 12 billion total lifetime streams, with 4.6 billion streams on Spotify alone, while also selling over 11 million concert tickets and earning more than 40 trophies from the ACA, ACM, AMA, CMA, People’s Choice and more, making them one of the most awarded country groups of the past two decades. Now emerging from hiatus with renewed passion, the trio is reuniting to take care of unfinished business with their LIFE IS A HIGHWAY TOUR and their forthcoming collaboration album Life Is A Highway: Refueled Duets releasing June 6th, celebrating 25 years of hits and the impact of one of the most influential groups in country music. For more information visit rascalflatts.com.

Photo Credit: Evan DeStefano

