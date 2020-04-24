Rap Artist Tokyo Jetz Drops New Single 'No Love Story'

Tokyo Jetz is back with a new single, "No Love Story", for her fans to enjoy throughout the weekend. The track, produced by rising Atlanta producer Tasha Catour, is the second song from her anticipated EP, "Stimulus Package". No Love Story comes as a strong follow up from last weeks release of Respect, which had fans jumping on the instrumental with their best freestyle, embodying Tokyo's confidence and flow.

Staying true to female empowerment and demanding respect in her lyrics, Tokyo boldly rapped: "I-N-D, N * * 's know I'm independent, what I'm bringing to the table? B * * * look where you sittin'", reinforcing who's in charge when it comes to every move she makes. Tasha Catour produced a sound that has a perfect blend of sexy old school R&B with an upbeat bounce, making it an instant party record.

Earlier this week, Tokyo announced the online launch of her first book entitled, "Mind Over Matter", which tackles her battle with anxiety, depression and overcoming them as well as finding your inner strength as a young woman. In the first day, her memoir sold out, showing how many young fans resonated with Tokyo's experiences. Yesterday, the Jacksonville native released a lyric video for No Love Story, which was well received on social media along with another instrumental for fans to show their talent. Tokyo Jetz is set to release her latest EP, "Stimulus Package", in May.

Click below to stream "No Love Story" on all digital platforms and stay connected with Tokyo Jetz socially for all new music releases and announcements.





