Randy Travis Releases First Song in Six Years, 'One In A Row'

In the midst of promoting his memoir, Forever and Ever, Amen, Randy Travis gives fans a reason to celebrate with his first music release in six years. "One In A Row", is a song about missing someone as much as the world has missed the Country Music Hall of Fame member's one-of-a-kind baritone since a massive stroke in 2013 affected his ability to perform. The song, penned by Buddy Jewell and Thom McHugh, was recorded years before the stroke but never widely released to audiences. It showcases Travis' deep, velvety smooth, signature tone with the traditional country sound that has been a cornerstone of his career since 1986 when he "turned [the country] format 180 degrees from where it's heading, back and made it bigger than it ever was" [Garth Brooks to Rolling Stone Country].

Listen to the single below!



"Traditional country music was all I wanted to do -- it's all I knew how to do." - Randy Travis in his memoir, Forever and Ever, Amen: A Memoir of Music, Faith, and Braving the Storms of Life.



Randy's memoir takes readers behind the music, with candid, never-before-told details, of his troubled youth full of drinking and stealing cars, a tense relationship with his father and the roller coaster ride of more than 40 years in the music and acting industry. With the help of New York Times Best-Selling Author, Ken Abraham, and Travis' wife Mary, this memoir recounts the singer's journey of perseverance and redemption from his early childhood memories up until the book was penned, recovering from a life-changing stroke and painful divorce, enjoying the life he was given and learning to "sing a new song." The book can be purchased at various retailers as well as www.foreverandeveramenbook.com.



Travis will have a booth in Fan Fair X at Music City Center (Booth 142) with books for purchase and daily photo opportunities during the upcoming CMA Fest in Nashville, Tenn., as well as a book tour in select markets. For more information about Forever and Ever, Amen, the tour and Randy Travis, please visit www.RandyTravis.com.



Book Tour Dates:

May 25 - Plano, Texas - Barnes & Noble



June 6 - Nashville, Tenn. - Fan Fair X at CMA Fest

11:00 a.m. - Meet and Greet at Randy Travis Booth



June 7 - Nashville, Tenn. - Fan Fair X at CMA Fest

12:15 p.m. - Close Up Stage Interview

1:15 p.m. - Meet and Greet at Jesus Calling Booth

3:00 p.m. - Meet and Greet at Randy Travis Booth



June 8 - Nashville, Tenn.:

1:00 p.m. - Brentwood Barnes & Noble

4:00 p.m. - Meet and Greet at Randy Travis Booth



June 9 - Nashville, Tenn. - Fan Fair X

11:00 a.m. - Meet and Greet at Randy Travis Booth



July 14 - Fort Worth, Texas - Chief Records



With lifetime sales in excess of 25 million, Randy Travis is one of the biggest multi-genre record sellers of all time and a recent inductee into the Country Music Hall of Fame class of 2016. His honors include seven Grammy Awards, 10 Academy of Country Music statuettes, 10 American Music Awards, two People's Choice awards, seven Music City News awards, eight Dove Awards from the Gospel Music Association and five Country Music Association honors. In addition, three of his performances earned CMA Song of the Year honors: "On the Other Hand" (1986), "Forever and Ever Amen" (1987) and "Three Wooden Crosses" (2002). To date, he has 18 No. 1 singles, 29 Top-10 smashes and more than 40 appearances in feature films and television shows to his credit. Ten of his albums are Gold Records. Eight are Platinum. Two have gone Double Platinum. One is Triple Platinum and another is Quintuple Platinum. In 2004, Randy was honored with his own star in the Hollywood Walk of Fame and is honored on the Music City Walk of Fame in Nashville, TN. He has been a member of the cast of the Grand Ole Opry since 1986. In 2017, Randy was honored with a wax figure at Madame Tussauds™ Nashville. Since his near fatal stroke in 2013, with the help of his wife Mary and rigorous physical therapy, Randy continues to make improvements in his speaking, walking, and yes, singing. For more information please visit randytravis.com.





