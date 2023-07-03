Randall Drops Vocal Mix of Hit 'Wahran'

Following the success of the original hit, RANDALL releases vocal rework of 2019 single Wahran via Dharma Records.

First released in 2019 as a nod to the producer’s hometown of Wahran in Algeria, the vocal remake packs a punch of earworm lyricism after the original collected over 41M Spotify streams and widespread social media success that saw over 18.3B Youtube views and 6.7B Tik Tok views.

Since learning how to DJ at 16, Algerian native RANDALL has steadily risen the ranks to international success. The DJ and producer’s unique blend of Algerian dance music and EDM has landed collaborations with the likes of DJ Yo!, Ragheb Alama, Anas and more and collected millions of streams on singles such as his remix of Anas’ Choix de Vie, which amassed over 5M Spotify streams.

In addition to producing the anthem for and DJing at the FIFA U17 Opening Ceremony in Algeria this past May and joining the legendary DJ Snake on his world tour, RANDALL’s high-energy live sets have treated crowds across global stages including India’s Sunburn Festival.

The formidable DJ now returns with a stunning vocal version of a smash hit. Featuring soaring earworm vocals paired with the cinematic drops and catchy breakdowns of the first, the latest version of Wahran is sure to be as big of a hit as the original.

RANDALL - Wahran (Vocal Version) is out 30th June via Dharma Records.