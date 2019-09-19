Ralf Schmid Announces New Project PYANOOK

On the 25th of October the Villa Elisabeth concert hall will host the launch of PYANOOK, a new release by pianist Ralf Schmid. More than just an album, PYANOOK is an investigation into digital and analogue sounds, tradition and innovation.

With PYANOOK, Schmid unlocks whole new potentials for the piano and live performances. While technology is often employed in acoustic pieces on a post-production level, to modify or add layers to existing sounds, Schmid employs it from the inception - at the composition and performance of his pieces. To do so, he turned to a special and groundbreaking piece of music technology, the mi.mu gloves, which allow him to digitally manipulate the sound of what he plays on the piano instantly by his hand gestures only. Added to Schmid's intense corporeal performance is a mesmerizing lighting show and visuals by Pietro Cardarelli. Triggered by the gloves' movements, Schmid and Cardarelli interact audiovisually in real time.

Join Ralf Schmid on the 25th October to witness the birth of PYANOOK.





