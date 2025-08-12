Raekwon and Mobb Deep Team Up for Co-Headlining Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Wu-Tang Clan rapper Raekwon and Mobb Deep have announced a special co-headlining tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of two of influential hip-hop albums, Raekwon’s Only Built 4 Cuban Linx... and Mobb Deep’s The Infamous. Each show will feature Raekwon and Havoc performing all their hits together, for the first time, in a single set.

Produced by Live Nation and presented by LOUD Live, the 19-city run kicks off November 13 in Portland, OR and hits major markets including Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, New York, and more before wrapping December 15 in Miami Beach, FL.

Tickets will be available starting with artist presales beginning Wednesday, August 13 at 10AM local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, August 15 at 10AM local time here.

The tour will also offer a VIP package and upgrade experience for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. The package includes a GA ticket with priority entry, individual Meet & Greet and photo op with Raekwon AND Mobb Deep’s Havoc, official tour t-shirt, pre-show merch shopping & more. For more information, visit here.

RAEKWON & MOBB DEEP - 30TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR DATES:

Thu Nov 13 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

Sat Nov 15 – Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre

Mon Nov 17 – San Diego, CA – SOMA

Tue Nov 18 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Fri Nov 21 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Mon Nov 24 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Tue Nov 25 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

Fri Nov 28 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

Sat Nov 29 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Mon Dec 01 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Tue Dec 02 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

Wed Dec 03 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

Sat Dec 06 – Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues

Sun Dec 07 – New York, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

Mon Dec 08 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Wed Dec 10 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Thu Dec 11 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

Sun Dec 14 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live (Co-Pro)

Mon Dec 15 – Miami Beach, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre

ABOUT RAEKWON

Raekwon is a rapper, entrepreneur, and founding member of the Wu-Tang Clan. His 1995 solo debut Only Built 4 Cuban Linx...—widely known as the “Purple Tape”—pioneered the mafioso rap subgenre and set a new standard for cinematic storytelling in hip-hop. With accolades ranging from a 5 Mic rating in The Source to international acclaim, Raekwon continues to evolve as an artist, most recently releasing The Emperor’s New Clothes in July 2025.

ABOUT MOBB DEEP

Mobb Deep—comprised of the late Prodigy and Havoc—cemented their legacy with The Infamous in 1995, a gritty, game-changing album that helped define East Coast rap. With iconic tracks like “Shook Ones Pt. II” and a catalog spanning platinum hits and cult classics, Mobb Deep remains a foundational force in hip-hop.