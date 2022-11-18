Rachel Chinouriri Debuts 'I'm Not Perfect (But I'm Trying) Acoustic'
The track was released alongside a music video.
Fast-rising alternative indie pop artist Rachel Chinouriri has shared a gorgeous acoustic version of her latest single "I'm Not Perfect (But I'm Trying)," complete with a laidback bedroom video.
With the acoustic version stripping back the original's sparkling, upbeat rhythm and bringing Rachel's beautiful vocals front and center, she explains of the song's making, "I wanted to do an acoustic version of the song to bring attention to the lyrics rather than the energy of the song. I wanted people to focus more on the message and interpret in a way that means something to them. The song is about being imperfectly perfect and the message is really important to me, and I hope it resonates with people."
Rachel recently played her final live shows of 2022, supporting Kojey Radical at London's O2 Academy Brixton and headlining London's Omeara the following night to a rapturous crowd. "I'm Not Perfect (But I'm Trying)" follows Chinouriri's acclaimed EP Better Off Without, released in May via Elektra Entertainment - featuring standout singles "All I Ever Asked" and "Happy Ending" - along with her stunning COLORS session with the vulnerable "Thank You For Nothing."
2022 has also seen Rachel embark on a headline tour of the UK, hit the U.K. festival circuit and share the stage with the likes of Remi Wolf, Tems, Sam Fender, Bloc Party, and more. The success of her critically lauded 2021 EP Four° In Winter marked Chinouriri's capabilities as a stylistic amalgamator, and received praise across the likes of BBC Radio 1, The Guardian, Dazed, NME, and theneedledrop's Anthony Fantano - who named the EP his #1 project of 2021.
2023 is set to be Rachel's biggest year to date. Stay tuned for more new music coming soon. Watch the music video here:
From This Author - Michael Major
