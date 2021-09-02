Rachel Bochner Releases 'Ghosted My Therapist'

Rachel Bochner is a NYC-based artist. Her career in the music industry began with an A&R internship at a record label, and it was there that she realized her true passion for creating and sharing her own music; today she released her new single "Ghosted My Therapist".

While her musical influences span the likes of Lana Del Rey, Maggie Rogers, Julia Michaels, and Lorde, Rachel is paving her way and defining her own unique sound. Her passion lies in making pop music that resonates with people through the good, the bad, the lighthearted, and the heavy.

Ghosted My Therapist is an anthem for all twenty-somethings navigating the realities of growing up. The track stays true to Rachel's indie-pop influences, combining driving guitar and layered harmonies with electronic ear candy. Rachel has a passion for championing women in music, and the song, along with Rachel's upcoming EP, was co-written, produced, mixed, and mastered entirely by women. Honest, lighthearted, and undeniably fun, ghosted my therapist might be Rachel Bochner's most relatable song yet.