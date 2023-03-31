Rachel Baiman Releases New Album 'Common Nation of Sorrow'

Acclaimed singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Rachel Baiman's anticipated new album, Common Nation of Sorrow, is out today via Signature Sounds.

Already receiving critical acclaim, No Depression declares, "Common Nation of Sorrow is proof you can be tough without losing your center of gravity. Even when it's condemning all that's broken, the album has heart and the ever-important glimmer of hope," while the Nashville Scene praises, "top-notch songsmith...a richly textured folk album with subtle rock underpinnings that faces the problems of our age with clear eyes and stout resolve" and Holler proclaims, "a compelling songwriter and captivating player...she delivers earnest, honest and moving performances."

Produced by Baiman, mixed by Tucker Martine (Neko Case, The Decemberists, First Aid Kit) and recorded at The Tractor Shed outside of Nashville, the album offers an assessment of the country's current state, telling stories of American capitalism as well as the individual and communal devastation it manifests. Across the record's ten tracks, Baiman highlights these shared experiences with the hope they become a tool for activism.

"My generation has had to wake up to the intensity of our own economic oppression," Baiman reflects. "The reality is that the vast majority of us are being taken advantage of by the same brutal economic and political systems. Maybe that shared oppression is a place in which we can meet and fight back."

In celebration of the release, Baiman will tour through this summer including headline shows at Nashville's Basement East, Milwaukee's High Noon Saloon, Minneapolis' Cedar Cultural Center, Denver's Swallow Hill, Seattle's Tractor Tavern, Cambridge's Club Passim, Washington, DC's Pearl Street Warehouse and Brooklyn's Owl Music Parlor among many others. See below for complete itinerary. Full details can be found at www.rachelbaiman.com/tour.

In addition to Baiman, Common Nation of Sorrow also features Riley Calcagno (acoustic guitar, banjo), Miles Miller (drums - Sturgill Simpson, Tyler Childers), Josh Oliver (acoustic guitar, electric guitar- Watchhouse), Ashleigh Caudill (bass), Adam Chaffins (bass), Anthony De Costa (acoustic guitar, electric guitar), Lauren Horbal (drums), and Tristan Scroggins (mandolin), and was recorded by GRAMMY Award-winning engineer Sean Sullivan, known for his work with Sturgill Simpson and Tyler Childers.

Raised in Chicago, Baiman moved to Nashville at age eighteen with the dream of becoming a professional fiddle player, before falling in love with songwriting. In the years since, she's released two acclaimed full-length records-2021's Cycles and her 2017 debut, Shame, of which NPR Music praised, "wry truth-telling...a jaunty banjo figure bobs above a strolling folk-rock groove and sets a playful tone, while her lyrics, delivered with reedy, willful nonchalance, critique the merging of religious, moral and political influence."

Additionally, Vice's Noisey declared, "Shame will have you flipping authority off one song at a time." In addition to her own releases, Baiman continues to work as a musician in a variety of forms, with credits including session and live side-person work for Kacey Musgraves, Amy Ray, Kevin Morby, Kelsey Waldon and Molly Tuttle among many others.

Listen to the new album here:

RACHEL BAIMAN CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

March 31-Jacksonville, FL-The Blue Jay

April 1-Tampa, FL-The Attic

April 3-Tallahassee, FL-Purple House Concerts

April 5-Nashville, TN-The Basement East*

April 6-Decatur, GA-Eddie's Attic

April 7-Charlotte, NC-The Evening Muse‡

April 8-Durham, NC-The Pinhook

April 12-Madison, WI-High Noon Saloon

April 13-Milwaukee, WI-Anodyne Coffee

April 14-Berwyn, IL-Fitzgerald's+

April 15-Minneapolis, MN-Cedar Cultural Center

April 16-Appleton, WI-Appleton Beer Factory

April 18-Ann Arbor, MI-The Ark

April 19-Columbus, OH-Rambling House

April 20-Newport, KY-Southgate House Revival

April 22-Lexington, KY-Sleeping in the Woods PreParty

May 2-Pittsburgh, PA-Club Cafe

May 3-Wayne, PA-118 North

May 4-Washington, DC-Pearl Street Warehouse

May 5-Cambridge, MA-Club Passim

May 6-Brooklyn, NY-The Owl

May 8-Northampton, MA-The Parlor Room

May 11-Seattle, WA-Tractor Tavern

May 12-Prosser, WA-Brewminatti

May 13-Portland, OR-Polaris Hall

May 20-Monticello, KY-Sleeping in the Woods Festival

May 24-Pueblo, CO-Brues Alehouse Brewing Co

May 25-Denver, CO-Swallow Hill

May 26-Carbondale, CO-Steve's Guitars

May 27-Colorado Springs, CO-MeadowGrass Music Festival

June 23-Greenfield, MA-Green River Festival

July 23-San Luis Obispo, CA-Festival Mozaic

August 18-Manchester, VT-Green Mountain Bluegrass & Roots

*with Nicholas Jamerson and King Margo

‡with Heather Maloney and High Tea

+with Seth Walker

Photo credit: Natia Cinco