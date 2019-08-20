Ra Sign Management Deal with FM Music Management; Announce Performance on ShipRocked 2020

Ra have entered into a management deal with FM Music Management. They have joined FM Music Management's impressive roster which includes Nonpoint, Through Fire, SHIM, Kataklysm, MEYTAL, Royal Bliss, The Black Moods, Keith Wallen, Spoken and more. In addition, the band will be performing on ShipRocked 2020, February 1-6 from New Orleans to Key West & Cozumel! Cabins are sold out, but you can join the waiting list! Check out www.shiprocked.com for all the details!

"For myself and the band we are super excited not only to make our debut appearance on Shiprocked but super exciting to use it as our launch pad for the new record Intercorrupted for 2020! It will be our first show in 5 years and are looking forward to getting fired up again with all the other amazing bands!!" says Sahaj Ticotin.

P.J. Farley adds, "I am super excited the RA beast is woken and we are taking our Maiden Voyage on Shiprocked 20/20!!! Ready to dig in and ROCK!!"

"We are excited to be working with such a great band with such an impressive history of great music and look forward to a bright new chapter of continued success for them" continues Frank Mastalerz of FM Music Management.

Musically adept, relentlessly inventive, and fiercely independent, tenacious, shape - shifting hard rockers RA formed in the late 1990's. The band's 2000 debut EP, One, landed them a deal with Univerasal, resulting in 2002's well-received, hard-hitting From One, which featured the singles "Do You Call My Name", which was a Top 10 song and "Rectifier." 2005's Duality introduced a more streamlined and melodic sound, an esthetic that the band continued to mine on subsequent long-players like Black Sun (2008), Black Sheep (2009), and Critical Mass (2013), all three of which were issued on Ticotin's own Sahaj Music Records.

The band is now set to create a new chapter in its long history and continue on with the brand and sound that makes up all that is RA. New music brings new life, but all in the fashion you've come to know and expect as only RA can do.





