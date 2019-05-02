RVBY MY DEAR Exclusively Premieres New Single CYCLES via The Line of Best Fit

Brooklyn-based Aussie, RVBY MY DEAR, is exclusively premiering a new single Cycles" via The Line of Best Fit today! Give it a spin here.

"Cycles" comes off of RVBY MY DEAR's debut full-length album, entitled Waiting, due out May 17, 2019 via Villainy Records. The 9-track album will include singles "Draw," "10:17," "Try," and more. Waiting is now available for pre-order at http://bit.ly/2Va4ed3.

Surrounding the new single, Gabbi Coenen, a.k.a. RVBY MY DEAR, shares, "I almost named the album after this song, as the themes of circles, cycles and repetition appear in other songs on the record. Lyrically, this one is an abstract reflection on my life while waiting for my visa to be processed, feeling directionless and staying up all hours of the night while being unable to work or do anything that felt productive. There was also construction happening on my house at the same time, which meant my living room window was blocked out by a huge temporary wall, so it felt like I was living in a dungeon for months.

"We had a lot of fun experimenting with the production on this one. We were inspired a lot by Daughter and their fusion of acoustic instruments with washed out production, combining the organic with the digital (though the drums give it a bit more of a Paramore flair). The "swelling" sound throughout is an Omnichord run through a sidechain effect, one of my favorite sounds on the whole album."

RVBY MY DEAR is the art-pop project of Gabbi Coenen, a singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist originally from Perth, Western Australia, now based in Brooklyn NY. A formally trained pianist from the age of 4, Coenen formed RVBY MY DEAR as an outlet for her songwriting in late 2012, after moving to New York to attend The New School's jazz voice program. The band's previous EP and singles have been featured on and heralded by tastemakers such as Happy Mag, The Deli Magazine, The AU Review, IMPOSE, The Revue, and more.

RVBY MY DEAR's sound is influenced by 90's British acts such as Portishead and Massive Attack, the orchestral balladry of Bjork and Fiona Apple, as well as the modern beat-driven sounds of Daughter, Beach House, James Blake, and Radiohead. The band features lush synth and guitar harmonies, propulsive electronic-inspired beats, and Coenen's floating moody vocals. Their songs often follow a gradual crescendo, navigating the typical verse/chorus pop structure in new ways, and span genres from calm introspective ballads to aggressive guitar-heavy breakbeats and hook-laden pop anthems. Coenen's music explores the space between quiet melancholy and simmering rage, with a cinematic sheen.



For more information, please visit:

https://www.rvbymydear.com/.

Upcoming Show(s):

May 23 - New York, NY @ Bowery Electric

June 18 - Providence, RI @ Dusk

June 19 - Asbury Park, NJ @ The Saint

June 20 - Baltimore, MD @ The Undercroft

July 12 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hotel Café (2nd Stage)

July 13 - Oakland, CA @ Oakland.Secret





