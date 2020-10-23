RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Winner Yvie Oddly Releases Debut Album

The 10-track album is available across streaming services including Spotify, Apple Music, and more, now.

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 11 winner, Miss Yvie Oddly, has released her debut album Drag Trap today. The 10-track album is available across streaming services including Spotify, Apple Music, and more, now.

Known for her avant-garde looks and killer lip-sync battles, as well as someone who is constantly pushing the boundaries of drag performance art, Yvie displays exactly that in the videos that Drag Trap is home to - "Gigging," "Hype feat. Vanessa Vanjie Mateo" as well as the title track "Drag Trap."

On the album, Yvie shares, "My inspiration for Drag Trap comes from all sorts of places. When Season 11 aired and my life changed drastically I began writing raps to help me navigate my emotions. So the songs range from the pressures of fame, to my health, sex, and being a queer Black American ... and just everything I needed to get off my chest."

Yvie Oddly is an (r)evolutionary drag queen performer, rapper, and fine artist from Denver, Colorado. Yvie captured the attention of the world when she won the eleventh season of RuPaul's Drag Race. New York Magazine named Oddly one of the most powerful drag queens in June 2019 because of her ability to push the boundaries of drag performance art. Yvie's creative, outrageous and unconventional looks - which range from gorgeous fashion model to terrifying alien creature - combined with her signature loud cackle make her instantly recognizable. Yvie's flexibility, strength, long limbs, and charismatic personality always give the audience something they've never seen before, an energetic other-worldly performance. This up and coming fierce artist force is a social justice warrior and elevates drag performance, music and fine art to new heights with captivating narratives, impeccable skills, and a presence unmatched by anyone.

Drag Trap is out now. For more information, please visit https://oddlyyvie.com/.

