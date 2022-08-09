RTG Features & MSM to Team Up for Run TMC Documentary

RTG Features, the sister studio to global basketball media leader SLAM, and MSM, the producers of the Emmy Award-winning documentary series The Last Dance, are in pre-production on what they're calling "the most fun sports doc of all time" - a feature-length documentary on Run TMC, the colorful, high-scoring trio of Golden State Warriors teammates consisting of Tim Hardaway, Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin.

Led by Hall of Fame coach Don Nelson, Run TMC showcased "Nellie Ball" and ushered in the modern NBA, setting the table for the present-day Warriors dynasty. While the two brief seasons (1989-1991) Hardaway, Richmond and Mullin played together didn't yield any championships, it birthed life-long friendships.

Flipping the traditional sports doc on its head, this film is a three-man weave that combines basketball, hip-hop, the Bay Area and late-'80s / early-'90s nostalgia. The yet-to-be-named doc is currently in pre-production, with shooting scheduled for later this year when Hardaway is inducted to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, joining Mullin (2011) and Richmond (2014) who were previously inducted. All three won Olympic gold medals playing for USA Basketball as well.

The feature-length documentary will be directed by David Charles Rodrigues (Neymar: The Perfect Chaos, Gay Chorus Deep South), and produced by Mason Gordon of MSM (The Last Dance), with RTG Features acting as the studio. The film was developed by recent Emmy Award nominees Coodie & Chike (jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, A Kid From Coney Island, Benji) in partnership with RTG; they will also serve as executive producers.

"The Splash Brothers wouldn't be here if it weren't for Run TMC," said Rodrigues. "They may have never won a title, but they changed the game forever. Every great sports dynasty has an origin story, and there are none that are as fun, transformative and action-packed as the Warriors."

RTG Features has a remarkable slate of basketball-themed projects including the recent documentary ALASKAN NETS, executive produced by Chris Pratt, which won the Audience Choice Award at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival and was released by Good Deed Entertainment in April.

Other projects include the limited series PAU GASOL: IT'S ABOUT THE JOURNEY, which premiered on Prime Video in November, the narrative podcast series THE WORLD OF FIVE-STAR, chronicling the untold story of the legendary basketball camp, and the Ja Morant docuseries PROMISELAND, currently streaming on Crackle. Their first feature doc, A KID FROM CONEY ISLAND, which follows the career of Stephon Marbury and was directed by Coodie & Chike, is currently streaming on Netflix.

MSM recently produced THE CAPTAIN, a seven-part docuseries on New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter that concludes this Thursday, August 11 on ESPN and ESPN+, and a three-part docuseries on three-time Olympic gold medalist Shaun White that will launch exclusively on discovery+ this year.