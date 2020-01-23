ROGER WATERS: THIS IS NOT A DRILL Heads to Madison Square Garden

The Madison Square Garden Company and AEG Presents' Concerts West announced today that Roger Waters, the creative genius of Pink Floyd, will bring his audio-visual experience to Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, August 5 at 8:00PM. For the first time ever, Waters will perform in the round. Tickets for the show will go on sale to the public on Friday, January 31 at 10:00AM.

"It'll be a new show. It will be no-holds-barred. My work is to think, 'Well, how can I make rock & roll more interesting or theatrical or exciting or visual or musical or whatever?' That's what I've spent the last 50 years doing, expressing myself," said Roger Waters of the upcoming tour in a September 2019 interview with Rolling Stone.

The This Is Not A Drill tour marks Waters' return to the US following his extraordinary performances at the 2016 Desert Trip music festival and his worldwide Us + Them tour in 2017 and 2018.

Tickets for the show will be available for purchase by the general public beginning at 10:00AM on Friday, January 31 via Ticketmaster.com and Ticketmaster Charge by Phone (1-866-858-0008). Tickets will also be available at the Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre box office on Saturday, February 1. Prices range from $55.00 to $250.00.





