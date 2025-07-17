RIIZE Sets 2025 Concert Tour in North America

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The K-pop group RIIZE is launching their first major North American tour, 2025 RIIZE CONCERT TOUR [RIIZING LOUD] IN NORTH AMERICA this fall. The tour will hit eight major cities in North America beginning October 30th in Rosemont, IL, with additional stops in cities including New York, Washington DC, Seattle, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, and concluding in Mexico City on November 13th.

The 2025 RIIZE CONCERT TOUR [RIIZING LOUD] IN NORTH AMERICA will bring all songs from RIIZE’s full-length debut album, ODYSSEY, to the live stage for the first time in the U.S. The album features 10 tracks, including the title song “Fly Up." The tour officially kicked off on July 4 with three sold-out shows in Seoul.

Tickets for the 2025 RIIZE CONCERT TOUR [RIIZING LOUD] IN NORTH AMERICA will go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 8 at 4 pm local time. Fans can gain early access through a series of staggered pre-sales, beginning with Weverse pre-sale registration, which opens on Thursday, July 1,7 at 4 pm PT and closes Wednesday, July 30 at 8pm PT. A Fan Club Presale will begin Wednesday, August 6th at 4pm local time and a Local/AEG Presale will begin Thursday, August 7th at 4pm local time. All Presales will end on Thursday, August 7th at 10pm local time. For further ticket purchase information, please visit here.

2025 RIIZE CONCERT TOUR [RIIZING LOUD] IN NORTH AMERICA Dates:

Thursday, October 30th – Rosemont, IL – Rosemont Theatre

Saturday, November 1 – New York, NY – The Theater at Madison Square Garden Sunday, November 2 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Tuesday, November 4 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena

Friday, November 7 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

Sunday, November 9 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Tuesday, November 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Peacock Theater

Friday, November 14 – Mexico City, MEX – Velódromo Olímpico

About RIIZE:

RIIZE is a six-member K-pop boy group. Since their official debut in September 2023 with the hit single “Get A Guitar,” RIIZE has rapidly emerged as one of the most successful new acts in K-pop.

Composed of members Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Sohee, and Anton, RIIZE captured global attention, breaking records as the fastest K-pop group to reach 1 million Instagram followers and becoming a favorite across music, fashion, and advertising industries.

In 2024, RIIZE release hit song “Love 119” and their first mini album RIIZING. The group ended the year by surpassing 1M followers on Spotify. Their debut single, “Get A Guitar,” also hit 100 million streams at the end of last year. Most recently, the group released their debut full-length album ODYSSEY, which achieved over one million sales, marking RIIZE’s third consecutive million-seller.