RCA Inspiration Celebrates Two Nominations for 51st NAACP Image Awards

RCA Inspiration celebrates two nominations for the 51st NAACP Image Awards®, with hit-making Gospel icons Kirk Franklin and Donnie McClurkin garnering nods.

Kirk Franklin's single "Love Theory" (Fo Yo Soul/RCA) and Donnie McClurkin's single "Not Yet" (CamDon Music/RCA Inspiration) are nominated in the category of Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song (Traditional or Contemporary), for the 2020 awards show. The multiple award-winning Gospel superstars also penned the hit songs, which are featured off of their latest 2019 releases, Franklin's acclaimed thirteenth studio album LONG LIVE LOVE, and McClurkin's acclaimed eighth solo album A DIFFERENT SONG.

Phil Thornton, SVP and General Manager of RCA Inspiration says, "Congratulations to Kirk and Donnie on their nominations! They continue to be prodigious musical trailblazers with their latest projects. I'm thrilled that their incredible work has been honored by the NAACP Image Awards, and look forward to the upcoming show!"

The 51STNAACP Image Awards® will air live from Los Angeles on Saturday, February 22, 2020 on BET at 8 PM/7C.





