R&B Sensation DRU Announces 'SOUL LĪV' Residency

Following an incredibly successful soft launch, Juno Award Winning and Certified Gold selling International R&B Artist Dru along with the Iconic The Recipee Band collectively known as Soul Nostalgic have announced their SOUL LĪV Residency, a live Vegas style dinner and show every Thursday from February 29 – March 14, 2024, at Acqua Supper Club.

This intimate setting accommodates over 350 seated (dining) and 1000+ standing guests, promising an unparalleled experience. Immerse yourself in an enchanting night where elegance meets soul, as the stage transforms into a Time Machine, guiding you through an era of unforgettable songs. Prepare to groove, sing along, and reminisce on R&B/Soul throwbacks, featuring hits from legends and modern-day classics led by DRU.

Joining him on this musical journey is the iconic Recipee Band and special guests. SOUL LĪV by Soul Nostalgic marks the creation of an undeniably unforgettable dining experience at Acqua Supper Club. Secure your tickets, make table reservations now for a night filled with soulful melodies and a Vegas-style extravaganza you won't forget and see why Dru is dubbed “The Prince Of R&B.”

DRU (Andrew Grange), a Canadian-born artist with Jamaican heritage, has carved a remarkable path in the music industry, embodying the essence of determination and revolution. Initially recognized as the lead singer of the award-winning R&B group In Essence, their debut album "The Master Plan" earned accolades, including a JUNO Award, MuchMusic Award, and SOCAN #1 Award in 2004.

Stepping into the spotlight as a solo artist with his 2008 album "The One," DRU showcased his vocal versatility. The singles "The One," "Stay with Me (Always)," and "Seasons" climbed the charts, peaking at #10 on CHR/Top 40 and Hot AC radio across Canada. His collaboration on Doman & Gooding's hit "Runnin" in 2009 garnered a JUNO nomination for Dance Recording of the Year.

In 2012, DRU released his second album, "On The Brink," featuring gold-status singles "She Can Ride" and "Gettin It In. The Lovers rock mix of the track "Love Collision" earned him a JUNO nomination for Reggae Recording of the Year in 2014. Continuing his success, the 2015 single "Deja Vu" led to another JUNO nomination for R&B/Soul Recording of the Year.

His 2016 release, "Don't Be Afraid," opened doors for DRU as he toured with Sean Paul on the Canadian Full Speed Tour. Fast forward to 2021, and DRU unveiled his third album, "THE REBIRTH MMXX," a soulful homage to '90s R&B with a contemporary twist. The album's global release was accompanied by a European promo tour, spanning 15 dates across 10 cities in 7 countries.

With close to 3 million streams and counting, "THE REBIRTH MMXX" solidifies DRU's re-introduction to the music industry with 20/20 vision. Looking ahead, 2024 promises soul residencies at casinos, resorts, and high-end corporate events, showcasing DRU's unwavering commitment to his craft and undeniable impact on the world of music.

WHAT: SOUL LĪV Residency, a live Vegas style dinner and show

WHEN: Every Thursday from February 29 - March 14

WHERE: Acqua Supper Club - 50 Prince Edward Island Cres.