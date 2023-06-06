RACHEL BOBBITT Announces New EP & Shares First Single

Emerging Toronto-based artist Rachel Bobbitt released The Ceiling Could Collapse EP last year to critical acclaim that earned her touring slots supporting the likes of Indigo de Souza, Men I Trust, Sunflower Bean and more. Today she announces another remarkable collection of songs, The Half We Still Have, which will be released on August 4th via Fantasy Records. Pre-order the EP now HERE.

To celebrate the announcement of The Half We Still Have, Rachel Bobbitt shares “Two Bit,” the EP’s powerful opener. The song reflects on past intimate relationships, and how things that should be beautiful like physical intimacy can become confusing & claustrophobic.

“I wrote “Two Bit” looking back on moments as a teenager where I ignored my gut because of the all-consuming feeling of a young relationship,” she says. Listen to “Two Bit” now HERE.

Produced and mixed by Jorge Elbrecht (Sky Ferreira, Japanese Breakfast) at 80A Studios in Toronto, The Half We Still Have is a series of sharp and incisive character studies, told with unflinching honesty, piercing intuition and fearless self-reflection. “I wanted these songs to reflect the intense dynamics that take shape in relationships,” Bobbitt says.

“I’ve found in some relationships, you give and give, only to eventually lose yourself in the process. In those moments where we feel abandoned & hollow, a small sliver remains intact, preserved, and personal.” As the record explores everything from power dynamics to a betrayal by a loved one, The Half We Still Have is a searing, empathetic work of musical non-fiction, and just the beginning of an immensely bright future to come.

Rachel Bobbitt has already announced a handful of 2023 tour dates - see below to find a show near you, and get your tickets HERE

TOUR DATES:

6/6 @ Moroccan Lounge - Los Angeles, CA*

 6/7 @ Zebulon - Los Angeles, CA^

6/13 @ Stories Bookstore - Los Angeles, CA

* w/ The Criticals

^ w/ Blonde Redhead & Kai Tak

 Photo Credit: Daniel Topete



