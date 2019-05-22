Quinn Christopherson Winner of NPR'S 2019 Tiny Desk Contest; Announces June NPR Tiny Desk Tour

Last week, NPR announced the winner of its 2019 Tiny Desk Contest, Quinn Christopherson. The powerful performance of "Erase Me," submitted by the Athabaskan and Inupiaq songwriter, won the affection and adoration of the contest's judges and earned Christopherson the coveted grand prize of performing in Washington, D.C. at NPR's offices for a Tiny Desk Concert, as well as a tour that kicks off next month. The run of shows will hit venues in Austin, Los Angeles, Seattle and Brooklyn. Full list of dates below.

In the captivating song, as well as a recent single "Raedeen," Quinn addresses his childhood and his role as a transgender individual navigating Alaska's social landscape through his music.

NPR notes of the performance: "Quinn's entry astounded our judge panel from start to finish. His powerful song "Erase Me" is a nuanced take on his experience as a transgender man coming to terms with the power of his voice."

06/11 - Seattle, WA @ KEXP Gathering Space

06/13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

06/19 - Austin, TX @ 3TEN City Limits Live

06/25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right

