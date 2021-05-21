Queeva Releases Country Love Song 'Do Better'

Rising teen country artist Queeva has released her new song "Do Better" on all digital platforms. PRESS HERE to listen. The 17-year-old singer/songwriter/guitarist co-wrote the country love song with Brandon Darcy, Ben Trudeau and Payton Taylor, which declares, "How could we do better, you and me together, you're the closest thing to perfect that I've ever found."

"Do Better" follows Queeva's current radio single "Show Off," a country-pop song serving as an important reminder that you don't have to be someone you aren't just to impress someone else. PRESS HERE to watch the official music video, produced by Preston Leatherman/The 254 Collective (Carly Pearce, Adam Doleac), and PRESS HERE to download/stream "Show Off," which is currently charting on the Music Row Countrybreakout Radio Chart.

"I am so excited for everyone to hear 'Do Better' and I hope people love it as much as I do," shares Queeva. "It's a song that talks about young love and I'm so grateful that it's finally out!"

This summer, Queeva returns to the live stage for a performance at the Buckle & Boots Country Festival in Manchester, England - PRESS HERE for more info.

Blessed with an evocative voice and a gift for penning insightful, heartfelt lyrics, Queeva's distinctive gifts shine on her original music. The teenager possesses drive, vision and a dedication to her craft that far exceeds her years. Since her 2017 debut single "Who You Really Are" at just 14, Queeva has regularly been releasing music. By 2019, she released her first full-length album How Do You Know. Last year, she issued the singles "Above Water" and "Waste My Time," showcasing her growth as a songwriter alongside her youthful spirit, and then, Queeva kicked off 2021 with the ballad "Slow Down Time."

Born and raised in the Chicago area in a large creative Irish family, Queeva grew up listening to legends like Dolly Parton and Randy Travis, gravitating to country music's greatest storytellers from an early age. At three-years-old, Queeva knew complete lyrics to songs, including many of Dolly's as that's all she listened to. Taylor Swift also inspired the budding artist as she started playing guitar. By the time she was seven, Queeva was competing in talent competitions and stunning judges with her distinctive vocals. At a Los Angeles competition, she caught the attention of an executive who connected her with Nashville-based singer/songwriter/producer Jamie O'Neal. Under O'Neal's tutelage, Queeva found her voice as a songwriter and has since been sharing songs that reflect the young singer's positive nature. Current artists like Kacey Musgraves and Thomas Rhett have also recently been influencing her songwriting.

Queeva has been making quite the name for herself in the Nashville scene, racking up nearly 1.5 million total streams and over 1.3 million views on YouTube. Her songs have caught the attention of CMT, Nickelodeon, The Boot, American Songwriter, Just Jared, CelebMix, Nashville Noise, J-14 and many more, with featured plays on multiple key Spotify playlists, including "Fresh Country," "Wild Country" and "Next From Nashville." And this fresh face in country music is only getting started.

Photo Credit: David Abbot