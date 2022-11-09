Queer Icon Bitch's Fall West Coast Tour Kicks off Tonight
Bitch's latest album is out now on Kill Rock Stars.
Legendary queer icon Bitch is thrilled to announce tour dates to celebrate her beloved, poppy and poetic album Bitchcraft out now on Kill Rock Stars.
The tour begins tonight in Bend, OR at the Volcanic Theater and will include West Coast headline shows in Seattle, Portland, Santa Cruz, Los Angeles and more. In December, Bitch will join Indigo Girls for select dates on the east coast. All upcoming shows are listed below.
Bitch is eager to bring her captivating, autobiographical show that weaves the songs from Bitchcraft together with story-telling to fans across the country. This empowering, funny and heart-felt show is incorporated with violin-forward pop songs from her most recent album.
Bitchcraft features a collection of songs urges listeners to think about the state of the world, about evil politicians, about what it means to exist as a woman, and how to find joy along the way. It's Joni Mitchell set to a click track; it's queer Cyndi Lauper and will hex you with its brilliance. Armed with an arsenal of violins, synthesizers, pulsing percussion and witty lyricism, the multi-talented artist takes her sound in a new direction with spectral, heartbreaking, political and beautiful witchy poet pop tracks.
Bitch began writing Bitchcraft eight years ago over the course of several moves and political movements. After landing in Los Angeles, she assembled a creative coven to complete the project including Anne Preven (Beyonce, Madonna, Demi Lovato), God-des, and Roma Baran (Laurie Anderson) who all advised her on the production and arrangements. She also co-wrote several songs with Melissa York (Team Dresch, The Butchies) and Faith Soloway (Transparent).
Bitch achieved early notoriety as one half of the queer folk duo Bitch and Animal who went on to tour with Ani DiFranco, whom they discovered while playing a gig at a pizza shop in Provincetown on Cape Cod. In the mid 2000s, Bitch went solo, and shared stages with the Indigo Girls, co-wrote a song with Margaret Cho, produced two albums of her elder folk hero Ferron, and licensed her music to The L Word.
Additionally, Bitch acted in John Cameron Mitchell's provocative film Shortbus which was re-released earlier this year.
Bitch Tour Dates
11.09 - Bend, OR @ Volcanic Theatre *
11.10 - Corvallis, OR @ The Whiteside Theater *
11.11 - Seattle, WA @ Here-After *
11.12 - Baker City, OR @ Churchill School *
11.13 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios *
11.18 - Albany, CA @ Ivy Room *
11.19 - Santa Cruz, CA @ The Atrium at The Catalyst *
11.22 - Los Angeles, CA @ Dynasty Typewriter at The Hayworth
12.02 - Tarrytown, NY @ Tarrytown Music Hall +
12.03 - New London, CT @ Garde Arts Center +
12.04 - Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theatre +
12.06 - Newton, NJ @ Newton Theatre +
12.07 - Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre of Ithaca +
12.10 - Beverly, MA @ The Cabot
12.17 - Tempe, AZ @ Tempe Center For The Arts
* with special guest Katie Cash
+ with Indigo Girls
November 9, 2022
