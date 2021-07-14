Quarters of Change Release New EP 'New Hour'

Today, rising rock quintet Quarters of Change release their new EP New Hour. With the four brilliant tracks on New Hour, the band continues to evolve and captivate their growing audience of engaged fans.

The EP release comes after a string of notable releases - lead singles "Look Alive" and "Asphalt" are both featured on the project, as well as new tracks "Georgia" and "End of the Night", with which lead singer Ben Roter puts his vocals to the test over electric production. New Hour showcases the band's versatile sound which exceeds bounds and genres, leaving listeners speechless and evoking a sense of nostalgia for the beloved alt rock sound.

As they geared up for the New Hour EP release, Quarters of Change have been actively interacting with fans all over their home city of New York and beyond. This past week, they played a charity event at Tompkins Square Park alongside Youth 4 Housing.

The guys have a striking stage presence, as seen in their live performance series and they are eager to get on the road- they will be performing in NYC throughout the summer. The future is bright for the band as they catch their stride and make their mark on the rock scene.

Listen here: