Quarters Of Change To Release New Single 'I Love'

Quarters of Change is a five-piece alternative rock and indie pop band from New York City. The band came together in 2017 when the members were just sophomores at Beacon High School in Hell's Kitchen. Despite hailing from different neighborhoods, the band found common ground jamming in their high school's basement after hours. With their new single "I Love", they were able to find that youthful spirit again...having lost it due to the crippling responsibilities of being a 20 year old in New York City. The band has amassed over 150k in Spotify streams this past year, and have performed at The Knitting Factory, Mercury Lounge, and Rockwood Music Hall alongside artists such as Laundry Day and Hello Mary. Already establishing themselves in the NYC alternative scene, Quarters of Change are on the rise and excited for what their new release "I Love" will bring to the table.

On Friday, October 2nd, the up-and-coming quintet will be releasing their new single "I Love". The song will be available for streaming everywhere (any and all digital streaming platforms).

Quarters of Change shifted their attention from performing covers, to writing songs of their own. In 2018, their first self-titled LP boasted great songwriting potential and sonic direction for the band. In 2020, their EP "Hey" showcased the band's progression and direction for future projects to come. And in recent months, the band's last hit single "Sofia" has stood as a testament to the band's hard work and dedication to their craft, alongside a game-changing album in the works. "Every time we put something out, I see it as a positive linear progression. Every time we write, we learn, we grow, and we get better," says lead vocalist Ben Roter. And his comments on the band's evolution holds true.

Quarters of Change's recent surge in listeners has put a smile on their face with a 958% increase in Spotify engagement just this week, QOC is ecstatic to welcome their new fans with a new song. "I Love" is an attempt at a laid back pop song that aims to make listeners both feel like dancing and drinking a cup of hot tea striking a balance between high energy and low energy in a way that's very unique.

