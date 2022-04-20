Purity Ring Shares New Single From Upcoming EP

Purity Ring have announced their new Graves EP out June 3rd. It's the first official release via the band's own label The Fellowship.

They have also dropped the EP's title track today, the song was premiered in a one at a time listening party earlier this week, where fans were placed in a virtual waiting room before they could stream the song in full. Now the song is available for the world to hear when and wherever they want....

Vocalist and songwriter Megan James tells us "This song has been haunting us for 8 straight years so we're very glad to let it be heard. We hope it brings you as much joy as it has now brought us. Thank you for listening and please enjoy the beautiful music video about human cells."

"Graves" comes off the back of "soshy" another new song they released last year, both songs showing why Purity Ring continue to be one of the most interesting and dynamic electronic duos of their generation.

Purity Ring are also preparing on a massive North American tour starting at the end of May. All dates are listed below. It will be the first major tour for the duo in 5 years and is a welcome return for fans.

One night in 2010 Megan was sailing a boat very far out in the ocean. The waves were as big as houses but the moon was full and it was quiet and peaceful. Corin had made a beat in his mum's basement on his old toshiba laptop and sent it to her, so alone in the water under the bright light, Megan put on her earbuds and sang the words to a song that became ungirthed.

Twelve years and a trilogy of albums later, Purity Ring return with their first extended play (graves ep). It is a spirited collection of songs signifying an evolution to a nü era for the Edmonton duo.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

5/25 - 5/30 - Bakersfield,CA - Lightning in a Bottle

6/1 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theatre*

6/2 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

6/3-6/4 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

6/5 - Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre

6/7 - Calgary, AB - Palace Theatre

6/8 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

6/10 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

6/11 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom

6/12 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theatre

6/13 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

6/14 - St.Louis, MO - Red Flag

6/16 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom

6/17 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

6/18 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre*

6/19 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall*

6/20 - Toronto, ON - The Phoenix Concert Theatre*

6/21 - Montréal, QC - Théâtre Corona*

6/22 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live*

6/24 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall*

6/25 - New York, NY - Webster Hall*

6/26 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel*

6/27 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer*

6/29-6/30 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club*

7/1 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz*

7/2 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte*

7/3 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel*

7/5 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works*

7/6 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre*

7/8 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live*

7/9 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live*

7/10 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz Ybor*

7/12 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City*

7/13 - New Orleans, LA - The Joy Theater*

7/14 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall*

7/15 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater*

7/16 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory*

7/17 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom*

7/19 - Tucson, AZ - The Rialto Theatre*

7/20 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren*

7/21 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park*

7/22 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park*

7/23 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern*

7/24 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater*

* w/ EKKSTACY