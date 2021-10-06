Pugs Atomz Shares 'Cadillac on Michigan Ave' featuring Killah Priest, Chris Crack and DJ Intel

Cadillac on Michigan Ave. feat. Killah Priest and Chris Crack, the third single from the forthcoming Test Drive LP by Chicago's Pugs Atomz, is a gritty banger that conjures images of flying down Chicago city streets late at night with the crew in the ride.

This single is the latest in a series of collaborations between Pugs Atomz and Killah Priest over Tusk57's production work. Wu-Tang and Killah Priest fans will be thrilled with Priest's verse who is at the top of his game. Chicago's Chris Crack rounds out the collab with his signature sound that has made him one of the city's rising stars. To complete the Chicago connection, DJ Intel lays down some skillful cuts at the end of the song.

The forthcoming Test Drive album by Pugs Atomz dropping October 13th, 2021 is the culmination of a year-long collaboration with LA-based multi-instrumentalist producer Tusk57 and includes features from monster MCees like Killah Priest, Rockie Fresh, and Chris Crack.

Born in Pittsburgh and raised in the Englewood neighborhood of Chicago. Pugs Atomz has grown into an internationally known MC, radio host, designer, painter and businessman. He led the renowned Chicago Hip Hop collective the Nacrobats that was the foundation for MC's Open Mike Eagle, Psalm One, Thaione Davis and painters Hebru Brantley, and Statik RK.

Listen to the new track here: