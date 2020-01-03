Protocol Kicks Off 2020 With Progressive House Track 'By Your Side' by Timmo Hendriks & Jordan Grace

Protocol's promising up and comer Timmo Hendriks kicks off the new year for the label with his single "By Your Side" featuring Jordan Grace. The track is a real vocal progressive house gem, opening with ethereal and soulful vocals atop undulating melodies that begin its uplifting ascent. Hendriks artfully weaves driving percussion into a bouncy, energetic drop that will make spirits soar in celebration of Grace's heartfelt lyrics.

"By Your Side" follows Hendriks's release "Runaway" from October and Grace's "Free" collaboration with Maximals & Faderx (both were Protocol Recordings releases as well). Nicky Romero's label's gang makes a strong start for 2020, proof that they're ready to blaze into the new decade with more talent and innovation than ever.

Founded by Nicky Romero, Protocol Recordings is one of the leading imprints for innovative house music; it boasts a roster of heavy-hitters complemented with immensely talented up-and-comers, all with a diverse range of sounds that are guaranteed to light up a dance floor.

Among them is Timmo Hendriks, a Dutch artist with a modern progressive house sound that resonates with Protocol's roots. "By Your Side" is Hendriks's fifth on the label, where he began his career in 2018 with "In My Head" ft. Lennart Schroot. The track was part of the Protocol Lab - ADE 2018 compilation, which is an honor for a new artist. Hendriks also released "Thinking About You" with Lindequist last year, which has hit nearly 2M streams on Spotify and is still going strong. Now with "By Your Side," Timmo is establishing himself as one of the premiere artists to revive the classic Protocol sound, and we can't wait to see what he comes up with next.

