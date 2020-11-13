Producer/DJ Onderkoffer Releases 'The Turn Up'

The distinctive tune serves as a sound representation of Onderkoffer’s diverse talent and musical taste.

Producer/DJ Onderkoffer today released out-of-this-world track, "The Turn Up," out now and streaming on all available digital streaming platforms via Trap City and Far East Movement's joint label imprint, BrednButter. The distinctive tune, which serves as a sound representation of Onderkoffer's diverse talent and musical taste, seamlessly intertwines a melodic, cinematic break with outer-space vibes throughout, contrasted by a massive trap drop and trademark Onderkoffer Moombahton switch. As the single progresses, Onderkoffer turns it up a notch with a massive psytrance drop before switching back to trap and closing out with a Kanye West inspired outro. "The Turn up" is available now to stream and/or download here: http://bit.ly/TheTurnUp.

"This track, with a break inspired by Hans Zimmer and outro reminiscent of Kanye West, has a contrasting sound which really showcases the diverse music I've been able to combine in my work," said Onderkoffer. "I'm very proud of this one!"

"The Turn Up" marks Onderkoffer's fifth release on Trap City and Far East Movement's joint record label imprint, BrednButter, which found its roots originally in trap music. Today, the label features a dynamic roster of artists and releases, spanning future bass, electro-pop, bass house and more. In addition to Onderkoffer, the label has worked with artists including Yultron, Riot Ten, Crankdat, Armnhmr and more, successfully syncing tracks for placement in popular culture and renowned television programming and commercials, including "Queen of the South," "Claws," "Grownish," "Blackish," Lexus x Valerian SKYJET, amongst others.

