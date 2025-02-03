Producer Sean Momberger Wins GRAMMY Award for Record Of The Year

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Producer Sean Momberger wins Record of the Year at the 67th Annual GRAMMY® Awards for his work on Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” which he co-produced with Mustard and Sounwave. Momberger also co-wrote the song with Kendrick Lamar, Mustard, Sounwave, and Ray Charles. This serves as Momberger’s first-ever GRAMMY® Award. “Not Like Us” also won in Song of the Year, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Performance categories.

2024 was a landmark year for Sean Momberger, having produced three Billboard Hot 100 hits, including two No. 1s with Jack Harlow’s “Lovin’ On Me” and Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” as well as No. 2 with Kendrick Lamar’s “TV Off.” Sean’s signature clever sample-chopping techniques and melodic loops landed him the #1 spot on the Billboard Rap Producers chart and #8 on the Billboard Hot 100 Producers chart.

Originally hailing from Gainesville, FL, Momberger moved to Los Angeles in 2014 to focus solely on making music. Since then, he has worked with artists such as Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Bryson Tiller, Future, Yung Thug, Trey Songz, Gunna, G-Eazy, Chris Brown, and many others. His frequent collaborators include London On Da Track, Lee Major, Mustard, Wheezy, Bizness Boi, OZ, Preme, etc.

