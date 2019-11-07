Pray For Sleep Announce 'Scream Back' Mental Health Program

Columbus, OH-based hard rock group PRAY FOR SLEEP are using their music to raise awareness for mental and behavioral health issues plaguing our youth. The band, who range from ages 19-22, have collaborated with Nationwide Children's Hospital's On Our Sleeves™ movement, Columbus active rock radio station 99.7 The Blitz (WRKZ) and SJC Custom Drums to launch their own mental health program, SCREAM BACK.

The SCREAM BACK program uses rock music along with peer messaging and personal stories from PRAY FOR SLEEP to encourage education and awareness around mental and behavioral health conditions. Following their inaugural performance at Rock on The Range in 2018- for which two members skipped their high school graduation--the band teamed up with Nationwide Children's Hospital to help launch the On Our Sleeves™ movement and donated 100% of profits from their headlining show at The Basement. They were then mentored by behavioral health experts from the hospital to ensure their lyrics and messaging were relatable without causing unintentional harm.

To coincide with the announcement, PRAY FOR SLEEP has unveiled the music video for their eponymous single "Scream Back," taken from their debut studio album BEHIND OUR EYES. Watch it streaming below!

"We're so happy to release the video for 'Scream Back," our most popular downloaded song and the anthem of hope for our entire mission," says vocalist GRANT DECRANE. "The song means you don't have to sit back and let mental and behavioral health conditions run your life. You can do something about it. You can get help, you can talk to people, you can 'Scream Back' against these tough things in your life. When we play this song live, the crowd really loves it. We hope the song encourages people to take action if they need help, and most of all, know they aren't alone."

PRAY FOR SLEEP debuted their SCREAM BACK program live at a student-organized assembly at Columbus' Grandview Heights High School in March and will next be seen at the All Ohio Counselor's Conference--a conference of over 1,500 counseling professionals co-sponsored by the Ohio School Counselor Association and the Ohio Counseling Association--today, Thursday, November 7 at the Hyatt Regency Columbus. The band will also appear opening for Glasslands at The Basement on Saturday, November 16.

Photo Credit: John R. Ferreira





