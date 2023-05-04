Post Malone to Receive Hal David Starlight Award at 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala

The awards are slated for Thursday, June 15 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

Shania Twain's Global QUEEN OF ME Tour Kicked Off Last Night Photo 1 Shania Twain's Global QUEEN OF ME Tour Kicked Off Last Night
Exclusive: Hear Rachel Burns' Bring on Her 'Broadway Blues' Sound For 'Mansplainin'' Photo 2 Exclusive: Hear Rachel Burns' Bring on Her 'Broadway Blues' Sound For 'Mansplainin''
Album Review: Some Troubadours Are Ladies & Vice Versa, As Carmen Cusack Shows Us On Her N Photo 3 LAY YOUR HANDS On Carmen Cusack's New Album Right Now
Album Review: Katie Boeck's CALICO, Haunts, Lifts & Carries Listeners On A Journey Of Love Photo 4 Album Review: Katie Boeck's CALICO, Haunts, Lifts & Carries Listeners On A Journey Of Love & Self Discovery

Album Review: Katie Boeck's CALICO, Haunts, Lifts & Carries Listeners On A Journey Of Love & Self Discovery

The Songwriters Hall of Fame announced today that Post Malone will be the 2023 recipient of the eminent Hal David Starlight Award, at the 52nd Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Dinner slated for Thursday, June 15 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.

The Hal David Starlight Award, created in 2004, was named in honor of SHOF Chairman Emeritus Hal David, for his longtime support of young songwriters. Award recipients are gifted young songwriters who are making a significant impact in the music industry with their original songs.

Post Malone, a Universal Music Publishing Group writer, joins the distinguished company of Lil Nas X, Halsey, Sara Bareilles, Ed Sheeran, Nick Jonas, Nate Ruess, Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds, Taylor Swift, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Ne-Yo, Drake, Benny Blanco, Jason Mraz, John Mayer, Rob Thomas, and John Rzeznik.

SHOF Chairman Nile Rodgers said, "Over the last few years I have had the pleasure of watching Posty become one of the biggest artists in the world and he's done it by writing phenomenal songs. Way before Post Malone was a superstar, he was a great songwriter, and this is his first step into the Songwriters Hall of Fame!"

An 8x diamond-certified GRAMMY® Award-nominated phenomenon, Dallas, TX artist Post Malone regularly rewrites history, blurs boundaries, and incites internet-breaking conversation with every move.

Emerging in 2015 with a genre-less brew that inspired a movement, he delivered the diamond-selling "Congratulations" [feat. Quavo], achieved back-to-back #1 debuts on the Billboard Top 200, received countless multi-Platinum certifications around the world, and smashed one record after another with his Hot 100-topping hits.

In 2022, he pushed boundaries again with his fourth full-length offering, Twelve Carat Toothache, which marked his fourth consecutive Top 5 bow on the Top 200. It also paved the way for his biggest headliner to date, The Twelve Carat Toothache Tour, taking over arenas for multiple dates in major cities throughout the year.

He even scored "the highest-certified single in RIAA history" with the 17x-platinum "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse)" [feat. Swae Lee], netting the biggest single of his generation. In 2023, he garnered a GRAMMY® Award nod in the category of "Best Pop Duo/Group Performance" for "I Like You (A Happier Song)" [with Doja Cat], marking his tenth career nomination in six years.

As the writer or co-writer of all of his songs, Post Malone is one of our generation's literary geniuses, writing his smash hits "I Fall Apart," "Better Now," "Congratulations" [feat. Quavo], "Rockstar" [feat. 21 Savage], "Sunflower" [feat. Swae Lee], and more. Most recently, Post wrote his brand new single entitled "Chemical" which signals the dawn of Post Malone's next era while he assembles his upcoming fifth full-length offering and one of the most anticipated albums of 2023.

Three years prior, his 2019 third full-length, Hollywood's Bleeding [Republic Records], represented an audience and critical high watermark. Not only did it arrive at platinum status and eventually go triple-platinum, but it also reigned at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 for four weeks and returned to the chart for a fifth week, making for the longest run atop the chart of 2019 and the first release to do so in over a year.

The quadruple-platinum lead single "Circles" seized #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks. It notably occupied a spot on the chart for a record 39 weeks in total. Speaking of making history, he performed a massively popular Nirvana tribute concert on YouTube, raising over $10,000,000 for the World Health Organization in the fight against COVID-19.

Hollywood's Bleeding followed the immense success of the triple-Platinum beerbongs & bentleys, which also landed at #1 a year prior. In the wake of beerbongs & bentleys, Post crushed a record in place for 54 years. He charted nine songs in the Top 20 of the Hot 100, notching "the most songs in the Top 20 of the Hot 100 ever." Moreover, he also trounced the record for most simultaneous Top 40 Hot 100 hits with 14.

As of 2023, Post Malone has broken the record for the "most RIAA diamond-certified singles from any artist." With three newly certified records (Circles, Better Now, I Fall Apart) - Post now has 8 RIAA diamond-certified records, breaking the record previously held by Bruno Mars (6). Post is also tied for "the highest platinum-certified single of all-time" with "Sunflower" (with Swae Lee) sitting at 17x platinum.

Not to mention, he sold out numerous arena tours and hosted and curated his own mega-popular Posty Fest in 2018 and 2019. It all started with his quintuple-platinum influential 2016 debut, Stoney. With records under his belt that will likely never be surpassed and a generation of artists and audiences worldwide under his spell, Post Malone simply doesn't stop.

Inductees at this year's event include Glen Ballard, Calvin Broadus Jr. P/K/A Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, Jeff Lynne, Teddy Riley & Liz Rose. Master songwriter Tim Rice will be receiving the prestigious Johnny Mercer Award.



RELATED STORIES - Music

Lorelei Marcell Releases BITTERSWEET STAGES LP Photo
Lorelei Marcell Releases BITTERSWEET STAGES LP

Indie pop darling Lorelei Marcell concludes a consistent string of new releases with her highly anticipated full length LP 'Bittersweet Stages'.

Yam Haus Release New Acoustic Version of Single Rafters Photo
Yam Haus Release New Acoustic Version of Single 'Rafters'

Minneapolis-based indie pop-rock trio Yam Haus have released a live, stripped-down version of their acclaimed new single, “Rafters.” An indie-rock rumination that is for those who feel they might need to let go of something, this brand new acoustic version of “Rafters” truly showcases the band’s propensity for creating the most of anthems.

The Head and The Heart Present: Down in the Valley Announces Single-Day Lineups Photo
The Head and The Heart Present: Down in the Valley Announces Single-Day Lineups

Saturday will feature a welcoming, one-day-only acoustic set from The Head And The Heart along with riveting performances from some of the top indie rock and folk singer-songwriters such as Waxahatchee, Faye Webster, Rayland Baxter and Miya Folick. The Head And The Heart will close out the evening with a full-band performance.

Harmony Dreamers Release New Single Spinning Round The Sun Photo
Harmony Dreamers Release New Single 'Spinning Round The Sun'

Harmony Dreamers has released their latest single, 'Spinning Round The Sun', a trilogy of songs from their debut album, 'I Come From Earth.'


From This Author - Michael Major

Tom Schwartz, Tinashe & More Will Head to 'Mars' in Fox's STARS ON MARS Reality SeriesTom Schwartz, Tinashe & More Will Head to 'Mars' in Fox's STARS ON MARS Reality Series
Video: Ed Sheeran Opens up About the Copyright Infringement Case on CBS SUNDAY MORNINGVideo: Ed Sheeran Opens up About the Copyright Infringement Case on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
Jaime Camil to Host LOTERÍA LOCA Game Show For CBSJaime Camil to Host LOTERÍA LOCA Game Show For CBS
The Ries Brothers Release 'Strange Times'The Ries Brothers Release 'Strange Times'

Videos

Video: Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj Video Video: Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE Video
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE
Watch BLACKPINK on CARPOOL KARAOKE With James Corden Video
Watch BLACKPINK on CARPOOL KARAOKE With James Corden
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera Video
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
& JULIET
PARADE