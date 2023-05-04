Post Malone to Receive Hal David Starlight Award at 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala

The Songwriters Hall of Fame announced today that Post Malone will be the 2023 recipient of the eminent Hal David Starlight Award, at the 52nd Annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Dinner slated for Thursday, June 15 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.

The Hal David Starlight Award, created in 2004, was named in honor of SHOF Chairman Emeritus Hal David, for his longtime support of young songwriters. Award recipients are gifted young songwriters who are making a significant impact in the music industry with their original songs.

Post Malone, a Universal Music Publishing Group writer, joins the distinguished company of Lil Nas X, Halsey, Sara Bareilles, Ed Sheeran, Nick Jonas, Nate Ruess, Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds, Taylor Swift, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Ne-Yo, Drake, Benny Blanco, Jason Mraz, John Mayer, Rob Thomas, and John Rzeznik.

SHOF Chairman Nile Rodgers said, "Over the last few years I have had the pleasure of watching Posty become one of the biggest artists in the world and he's done it by writing phenomenal songs. Way before Post Malone was a superstar, he was a great songwriter, and this is his first step into the Songwriters Hall of Fame!"

An 8x diamond-certified GRAMMY® Award-nominated phenomenon, Dallas, TX artist Post Malone regularly rewrites history, blurs boundaries, and incites internet-breaking conversation with every move.

Emerging in 2015 with a genre-less brew that inspired a movement, he delivered the diamond-selling "Congratulations" [feat. Quavo], achieved back-to-back #1 debuts on the Billboard Top 200, received countless multi-Platinum certifications around the world, and smashed one record after another with his Hot 100-topping hits.

In 2022, he pushed boundaries again with his fourth full-length offering, Twelve Carat Toothache, which marked his fourth consecutive Top 5 bow on the Top 200. It also paved the way for his biggest headliner to date, The Twelve Carat Toothache Tour, taking over arenas for multiple dates in major cities throughout the year.

He even scored "the highest-certified single in RIAA history" with the 17x-platinum "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse)" [feat. Swae Lee], netting the biggest single of his generation. In 2023, he garnered a GRAMMY® Award nod in the category of "Best Pop Duo/Group Performance" for "I Like You (A Happier Song)" [with Doja Cat], marking his tenth career nomination in six years.

As the writer or co-writer of all of his songs, Post Malone is one of our generation's literary geniuses, writing his smash hits "I Fall Apart," "Better Now," "Congratulations" [feat. Quavo], "Rockstar" [feat. 21 Savage], "Sunflower" [feat. Swae Lee], and more. Most recently, Post wrote his brand new single entitled "Chemical" which signals the dawn of Post Malone's next era while he assembles his upcoming fifth full-length offering and one of the most anticipated albums of 2023.

Three years prior, his 2019 third full-length, Hollywood's Bleeding [Republic Records], represented an audience and critical high watermark. Not only did it arrive at platinum status and eventually go triple-platinum, but it also reigned at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 for four weeks and returned to the chart for a fifth week, making for the longest run atop the chart of 2019 and the first release to do so in over a year.

The quadruple-platinum lead single "Circles" seized #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks. It notably occupied a spot on the chart for a record 39 weeks in total. Speaking of making history, he performed a massively popular Nirvana tribute concert on YouTube, raising over $10,000,000 for the World Health Organization in the fight against COVID-19.

Hollywood's Bleeding followed the immense success of the triple-Platinum beerbongs & bentleys, which also landed at #1 a year prior. In the wake of beerbongs & bentleys, Post crushed a record in place for 54 years. He charted nine songs in the Top 20 of the Hot 100, notching "the most songs in the Top 20 of the Hot 100 ever." Moreover, he also trounced the record for most simultaneous Top 40 Hot 100 hits with 14.

As of 2023, Post Malone has broken the record for the "most RIAA diamond-certified singles from any artist." With three newly certified records (Circles, Better Now, I Fall Apart) - Post now has 8 RIAA diamond-certified records, breaking the record previously held by Bruno Mars (6). Post is also tied for "the highest platinum-certified single of all-time" with "Sunflower" (with Swae Lee) sitting at 17x platinum.

Not to mention, he sold out numerous arena tours and hosted and curated his own mega-popular Posty Fest in 2018 and 2019. It all started with his quintuple-platinum influential 2016 debut, Stoney. With records under his belt that will likely never be surpassed and a generation of artists and audiences worldwide under his spell, Post Malone simply doesn't stop.

Inductees at this year's event include Glen Ballard, Calvin Broadus Jr. P/K/A Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, Jeff Lynne, Teddy Riley & Liz Rose. Master songwriter Tim Rice will be receiving the prestigious Johnny Mercer Award.