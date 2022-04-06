Post Animal Release New Single 'No More Sports'

Beloved Chicago quintet Post Animal have shared another new track off their forthcoming album Love Gibberish (out May 13th). "No More Sports" see's the band go full 80's hair metal, packed full with Van Halen-esque bravado and shredded electric guitar.

Written, recorded, and produced entirely by the band, Love Gibberish marks their first independent release after two critically acclaimed albums with Polyvinyl. Members Dalton Allison, Jake Hirshland, Javier Reyes, Wesley Toledo, and Matthew Williams convened at Hirshland's family farm, unpacking months of demos and grounding themselves in the same place where they first named the band.

There they unlocked a new sonic language, combining classic rock grandiosity with a wash of hypermodern dream pop. "This album takes us back to how it felt before we ever thought we'd be an actual touring band, with no expectations for ourselves," Williams says. "Now, we're inside the gibberish-ness of life, trying to figure out what we need to survive."

"No More Sports" follows the winding and gorgeously atmospheric lead single, "Puppy Dog". Of the track, the band explain, "No More Sports is an ode to early arena rock of the 80s with a twist of ego death. All the bravado of a hair metal song with lyrics that examine self accountability. We all deserve to let loose in the circle pit of life, but never at the expense of others. We're not playing games anymore."

The accompanying video finds the band rocking a sold-out stadium show, complete with pyrotechnics and more surprises. "We wanted something visually stimulating that emulated the tongue in cheek nature of the song," they explain, "We all grew up in the Tim and Eric/Tenacious D era of corny, over-the-top animation and think the style is not only hilarious, but entertaining. Plus who doesn't want a T-Rex AND a dragon in their video???"

The band brought their singular brand of widescreen, prog-infused pop to the festival circuit last year, performing at Outside Lands, Levitation, and Lollapalooza. Now the band announces a long-awaited headline tour. Tickets go on sale this Friday-see below to find a show near you, grab your tickets here and act fast because their latest gig in Chicago sold out in under 30 minutes.

Watch the new music video here:

