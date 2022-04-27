Post Animal Release New Single 'Cancer Moon'

Beloved Chicago quintet Post Animal will release their incredible self-produced new album and kick off a massive U.S. tour next month, and today they share one final track before the album is out. Pre-save the new album here.

Following "Puppy Dog" and "No More Sports" is new track "Cancer Moon'', which finds the band channeling classic rock grandiosity with a hypermodern dream pop wash, showcasing once again their ability to seamlessly blend a variety of sounds into a cohesive whole.

"Cancer Moon is our affectionate ode to the people, places, and things that are home. In the most difficult moments, continuing down the uncertain path of life can feel hopeless and lonely," Jake Hirshland explains, "This song is about returning to the things you love and trust the most to help you move forward."

Written, recorded, and produced entirely by the band, Love Gibberish (out May 13th) marks their first independent release after two critically acclaimed albums with Polyvinyl. Members Dalton Allison, Jake Hirshland, Javier Reyes, Wesley Toledo, and Matthew Williams convened at Hirshland's family farm, unpacking months of demos and grounding themselves in the same place where they first named the band.

"This album takes us back to how it felt before we ever thought we'd be an actual touring band, with no expectations for ourselves," Williams says. "Now, we're inside the gibberish-ness of life, trying to figure out what we need to survive."

The band brought their singular brand of widescreen, prog-infused pop to the festival circuit last year, performing at Outside Lands, Levitation, and Lollapalooza. In two weeks, the band will embark on their long-awaited headline tour in support of Love Gibberish. Grab your tickets here and act fast because their latest gig in Chicago sold out in under 30 minutes.

Watch the new lyric video here:

Tour Dates

4/30 - Guadalajara, MX @ Echoes Festival

5/7 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

5/8 - Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall

5/9 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile - Madame Lou's

5/11 - Oakland, CA @ The New Parish

5/13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

5/14 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ SHABANG Music Festival

5/16 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah

5/17 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

5/19 - Dallas, TX @ Dada

5/20 - Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room

5/21 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues - Bronze Peacock

5/23 - Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

5/24 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade - Purgatory Stage

5/25 - Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506

5/27 - Washington, DC @ DC9

5/28 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's

5/29 - New York, NY @ The Bowery Ballroom

5/31 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

6/1 - Montréal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

6/2 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

6/3 - Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place

6/4 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

6/6 - Hamtramck, MI @ Sanctuary Detroit

6/8 - Des Moines, IA @ xBk

6/9 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room @ Colectivo

6/10 - Chicago, IL @ Metro