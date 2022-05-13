Post Animal Release New Album 'Love Gibberish'

Today beloved Chicago quintet Post Animal release their incredible self-produced new album, several days into their highly anticipated headline tour.

Written, recorded, and produced entirely by the band, Love Gibberish marks their first independent release after two critically acclaimed albums with Polyvinyl. Members Dalton Allison, Jake Hirshland, Javier Reyes, Wesley Toledo, and Matthew Williams convened at Hirshland's family farm, unpacking months of demos and grounding themselves in the same place where they first named the band.

"This album takes us back to how it felt before we ever thought we'd be an actual touring band, with no expectations for ourselves," Williams says. "Now, we're inside the gibberish-ness of life, trying to figure out what we need to survive."

The album showcases the bands seamless ability to blend a variety of sounds into a cohesive, compelling whole, from classic rock, prog-infused grandiosity to hypermodern dream pop. Watch the videos for singles "No More Sports" and "Cancer Moon'' below.

The band brought their singular brand of widescreen, prog-infused pop to the festival circuit last year, performing at Outside Lands, Levitation, and Lollapalooza, and have just kicked off their long-awaited headline tour in support of Love Gibberish. Grab your tickets HERE and act fast because their latest gig in Chicago sold out in under 30 minutes.

Listen to the new album here:

Tour Dates

5/13 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

5/14 - San Luis Obispo, CA @ SHABANG Music Festival

5/16 - San Diego, CA @ Casbah

5/17 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

5/19 - Dallas, TX @ Dada

5/20 - Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room

5/21 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues - Bronze Peacock

5/23 - Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

5/24 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade - Purgatory Stage

5/25 - Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506

5/27 - Washington, DC @ DC9

5/28 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's

5/29 - New York, NY @ The Bowery Ballroom

5/31 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

6/1 - Montréal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

6/2 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

6/3 - Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place

6/4 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

6/6 - Hamtramck, MI @ Sanctuary Detroit

6/8 - Des Moines, IA @ xBk

6/9 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Back Room @ Colectivo

6/10 - Chicago, IL @ Metro