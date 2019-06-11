Position Music Promotes Emily Weber To Vice President/Head Of Synch

Tyler Bacon, President and CEO of Position Music announced today the promotion of Emily Weber to the role of Vice President / Head of Synch for the Los Angeles-based company. Weber will be responsible for building and overseeing the nine person synch team as they continue to place Position Music's repertoire in Advertising, Film, Television, Trailers, and Video Games worldwide.

Weber joined Position Music in 2010 and has been instrumental in expanding Position Music's Movie Trailer, TV Promo and International Advertising business. Over her 15+ years of pitching music she has become a trusted source for music supervisors, editors/producers, and creative directors throughout the industry.

After finishing Berklee College of Music as a Performance Major (Saxophone) and a few years as a working musician, Weber began her synch-licensing career in 2003 at RipTide Music building their artist roster and TV/Film department. In 2008, she joined Immediate Music as Director of Operations. In 2010, Weber joined Position Music and during her tenure, the company has grown it's revenue by over 800% and expanded its sales staff from one (just her) to a team of nine.

Tyler Bacon states "Emily Weber is passionate about music and super-serving her clients. Her ability to help creatives connect the dots is truly impressive. I am thrilled to have her leading our Synch team and I have full confidence that she will continue to grow and evolve her staff into one of the best synch teams in the world."

Adds Weber, "It's been an amazing experience to work for such a forward-thinking CEO/President, whom I respect highly and who encourages and empowers me on a daily basis. Every day I get to collaborate with the most talented artists, composers and producers in the world and I'm grateful to have the freedom to pursue my seemingly crazy ideas because pushing new boundaries is how we will evolve and grow as a company. We have an incredible synch team and it's truly my honor to guide and champion their continued success and development."

ABOUT POSITION MUSIC: Established in 1999, Position Music is an independent publisher, record label, and management company-redefining what it means to be a music company. Led by its visionary founder Tyler Bacon, Position Music boasts an international presence, expanding Los Angeles headquarters, and a continually growing staff. Experts in music licensing and synchronization, the company is helping shape a new era in the industry.





